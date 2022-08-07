Senate OKs bill to lower drug prices and promote clean energy, setting up big win for Biden

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Sunday approved sweeping legislation on health care, climate and taxes in a party-line vote, handing President Joe Biden and his agenda a major victory ahead of the midterm elections.

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes record spending on clean energy initiatives, measures to lower prescription drug prices and a tax overhaul to ensure large corporations pay more income tax. Every Democrat voted in favor and every Republican against the measure.

That leads to a vote in the Democratic-controlled House, where it is likely to pass as early as Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the bill “the defining legislative achievement of the 21st century” and “the boldest climate package in US history” on the Senate floor before the final vote.

“For those of you who have lost faith that Congress can do big things, this bill is for you,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote in favor of the measure after a heavy overnight session of debate, amendments and negotiations. The 15-hour “vote-a-ram” that began at 11:30 a.m. ended with Harris’ deciding vote on the final route.

The bill — initially negotiated by Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. – Confronts long-standing liberal priorities. The White House’s lofty ambitions to expand Social Security in last year’s Build Back Better bill were scrapped during a roller-coaster year of negotiations among Democrats.

“I ran for president promising to make government work for working families again, and that’s what this bill does — period,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House after the vote that thanked Democrats for staying united. “It requires a lot of compromise. Almost always does important things.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had a different view of the $739 billion package that would raise taxes on certain corporations while reducing the deficit by about $100 billion over the next decade.

“Senate Democrats are misreading the outcry of the American people as a mandate for yet another reckless tax and spending spree,” he said in a statement issued Saturday. “Democrats have robbed American families through inflation once before, and now their solution is to rob American families a second time.”

The bill would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices — long opposed by the pharmaceutical industry — and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for three more years through 2025.

To address climate change, the bill includes $10 billion in tax credits to build electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines; $7,500 in tax credit rebates for consumers to purchase electric vehicles; and $9 billion for energy-efficient home retrofits for low-income Americans.

There’s up to $20 billion in loans to support electric vehicle plants, $20 billion to help farmers and ranchers deal with climate change, and up to $30 billion to help cities and states transition utilities to clean electricity.

To pay for these and other measures, the bill would establish a 15% corporate minimum tax and increase Internal Revenue Service enforcement.

The bill would raise about $739 billion In tax revenue, more than offset the $433 billion in proposed spending. Law The federal deficit will decrease by $102 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The bill did not pass unscathed: Republicans stripped the $35 monthly cap on insulin co-pays through the amendment, arguing that the provision violated the rules. Seven Republicans tried to keep the measure intact by favoring Democrats: GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. and Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

Democrats lowered the cost of insulin through Medicare in the bill, as the Republicans’ amendment targeted limits on insulin co-pays for private insurers.

Negotiations for the legislation have appeared dead on multiple occasions, picking up only in recent weeks and culminating in a surprise agreement by Schumer and Mnuchin last week.

Democrats won enough support to pass the bill in an evenly divided Senate while Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said Thursday she would vote for it after securing commitments on drought relief and tax changes.

Amid 40-year high inflation, Democrats introduced and titled the legislation as a way to reduce consumer spending, but economists disagree on how effective it will be in that regard.

University of Pennsylvania Penn Wharton Budget Model The impact on inflation would be “statistically indistinguishable from zero” in the long run and predicted a slight rise in inflation before 2024.

Analysis by Moody’s Analytics The legislation “will push the economy and inflation in the right direction, while meaningfully addressing climate change and reducing the government’s budget deficit.”

