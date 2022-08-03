Senate OKs bids by Sweden, Finland to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON – The US Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution approving a request by Finland and Sweden to join NATO by force, a key step toward expanding the 30-member transatlantic military alliance.

Finland and Sweden’s bilateral show of support for NATO entry is a direct response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an act of aggression that has alarmed US and European officials. The vote was 95-1.

Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO will need to be approved by all Other NATO countriesA process that could take months and, when completed, would grant Article V protection to the two historically neutral countries.

Meanwhile, the countries are considered NATO partners and are participating in it military exercises Along with the US and other NATO nations.

Latest:

What Senators Passed: Resolution approving the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. Lawmakers approved an amendment stating that all NATO members must spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense and 20% of their defense budgets on major equipment, including research and development.

Resolution approving the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. Lawmakers approved an amendment stating that all NATO members must spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense and 20% of their defense budgets on major equipment, including research and development. Who voted against it: Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. When will it come into force: Membership will not take full effect until all 30 NATO member states ratify the Accession Protocol.

Membership will not take full effect until all 30 NATO member states ratify the Accession Protocol. stumbling: Turkey initially opposed Sweden and Finland’s bid to join the alliance, and its parliament has yet to approve their membership.

Turkey initially opposed Sweden and Finland’s bid to join the alliance, and its parliament has yet to approve their membership. What Turkey demanded: Turkey insisted that the two Nordic nations renounce support for Kurdish militant groups in Syria, demanded the extradition of people Ankara suspects of terrorist activity and forced them to lift a ban on arms exports to Turkey.

Turkey insisted that the two Nordic nations renounce support for Kurdish militant groups in Syria, demanded the extradition of people Ankara suspects of terrorist activity and forced them to lift a ban on arms exports to Turkey. Possible problems: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that Turkey could “freeze” the process if the three countries, Sweden and Finland, did not comply with a June agreement in Madrid at a NATO summit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that Turkey could “freeze” the process if the three countries, Sweden and Finland, did not comply with a June agreement in Madrid at a NATO summit. Defense Expenditure: NATO nations have agreed to put 2% of their GDP into defense spending. Sweden is currently on track to reach the full amount by 2028, but that timeline could change depending on the results of the nation’s upcoming elections. of Finland defense costs Currently the GDP is more than 2%.

what is going to happen

The document now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk. The State Department must sign the resolution twice before it can affix the US seal to make it official. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also sign the document.

Top Takeaways

Washington promised swift ratification of the resolution and hoped the US would lead NATO nations in welcoming European countries into the alliance. But partisan bickering over unrelated spending bills derailed the process. The United States is currently on track to become 22nd nation To complete the process.

What are they saying?

“I think it sends a very strong statement of our support for these countries to join NATO and our continued position of leadership in NATO and in the world. When we do this, we lead by example,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.Y., said before the vote.

Menendez, D-N.Y., said before the vote. “We want to send a strong message that the United States is committed to bringing other countries into line,” Sen. John Barrasso, a member of the Senate GOP leadership who sits on the committee, said before the vote.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. It offered a “shoutout” to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying he made Wednesday’s vote possible. “We wouldn’t be here without you. You have done more to strengthen NATO than any speech I could ever hope to give.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., warned that granting NATO membership to Sweden and Finland would come at a price because Russia would not tolerate the expansion of weapons systems in Finland. “Is it worth the risk?” he asked.

Hawley said the US should focus on deterring China rather than expanding NATO, which he said would mean committing additional military forces and firepower to Europe in the long term.

“This isn’t over until it’s over,” said Kathleen McInnis, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Turkey is already starting to throw red cards into the mix.”

Karin Olofsdotter, Ambassador of Sweden to the US, In an interview with USA Today, he said that without Sweden and Finland, it makes the Baltic region “more difficult to plan for security”.

Why is it important?

Olofsdotter said the expansion would increase security across the NATO alliance. “We make it easier or less burdensome for the United States or any other NATO member to come to the defense of Northern Europe as we add security,” she said.

Contributed by: Michael Collins