Axios reports that the Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Hines seeking details on the motive behind the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

The unprecedented operation at the former US president’s home has prompted questions from both parties and Intel Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. And ranking member Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., hopes to get answers.

“In his remarks, Attorney General Garland stated that there is a substantial public interest in executing an unprecedented search warrant against President Trump,” Rubio said in a statement to Axios. “Accordingly, the Intelligence Committee has asked the Department of Justice to share with us on a classified basis certain intelligence documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.”

A spokesperson for the Intel committee told the outlet that one of the counterintelligence issues the committee will focus on is the handling of classified information, which appears to be a key issue in the investigation.

The committee is asking for classified information recovered in the raid, as well as “an assessment of potential risks to national security from their mishandling,” the spokesman said.

Fox News reached out to the Justice Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for comment, but did not immediately respond.

Only Warner and Rubio avoided questions about the FBI’s raid. Many Republicans have accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the DOJ for political purposes, which the White House denies, while former Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on the DOJ to explain itself to avoid being seen as a political tool.

“The DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for irrelevant archives or it will be viewed as a political ploy and undermine the legitimacy of any future credible investigation & January 6 investigations,” Cuomo said in a tweet.