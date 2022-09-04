New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said she was “proud” of how Democrats have managed to get schoolchildren into classrooms while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and has defended school closures even as they impact policy. children

Discussing the issue on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Dana Bosch asked Murray if it was “wrong” to keep students home for so long. A Department of Education report on the nation’s declining test scores released Thursday showed dramatic losses across the board for students in the US.

“Dana, it’s local school officials and our scientific experts who are trying to protect their children, protect their staff, protect their communities around a pandemic that’s killing millions of Americans. I’m proud. A year and a half ago, regulation came in, the Democrats voted for the American Rescue Plan, which will keep our kids safe in school. Helped get in — making sure our schools have testing, supplies and ventilation and the ability to make sure their kids are safe at school. And today, virtually every child is back in school. I’m focused on making sure we’re providing resources to our schools so they can reopen safely and That’s what we have today.”

Murray then noted that “we have a problem with kids dropping out,” noting that she’s “very focused… on helping our kids get back to where they are.”

Students’ maths, reading scores plummet in decades during Covid-19 pandemic: Education Department

Bosch emphasized the problem by trying to avoid discussing the pandemic situation at the time.

“In retrospect, no second thoughts?” Bash asked. “Given the numbers you’re seeing, given the decline we just talked about, are you still comfortable with the way school districts have handled the pandemic, even in your own state?”

White House blames Trump for Covid school closures, despite teachers unions, DMS fight to keep them closed

Those numbers include a 5-point drop in reading scores for 9-year-olds in 2022 and a 7-point drop in math scores compared to 2020. The Department of Education said it was “the first drop in the average score in reading since 1990, and the first drop in math.”

However, Murray’s answer remains the same.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I think we’re in unprecedented times right now where people are really struggling to figure out what’s the best thing to do to make sure their kids, their families, their kids are safe,” she said.