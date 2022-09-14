New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Democratic nominee in the state Senate race, according to a new poll, is Sen. With Raphael Warnock in the lead, Georgians are divided over who to support in the governor’s race. The poll also shows abortion ranks as the most important issue for Democrats and inflation as the most urgent for Republicans.

A poll from Quinnipiac University found Warnock with a six-point lead over GOP nominee Herschel Walker, 52-46. Only 4% of registered voters said they might change their minds and decide to vote for a different candidate before the November midterm elections.

The results reveal a four-point drop in Warnock’s support from a June poll by the university, while the Real Clear Politics polling average for the hotly contested Senate race has Walker and Warnock supported at 46.8%.

Among likely voters in the Peach State, 44% have an unfavorable view of Warnock and 51% of Walker, the GOP nominee endorsed by former President Trump.

“Hershel Walker is not in the Senate race. However, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has overwhelming support from African Americans and scores big on favorability, a catchall polling measure of everything from character to potential job performance,” Quinnipiac said. University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Overall, inflation ranked as the most important issue for 41% of Georgia voters, while abortion, gun violence and election laws were each the top concerns for 12% of voters.

Among Republicans, inflation is the No. 1 issue facing Georgia. Abortion has been identified as a top priority for Democrats entering the midterms. The results came after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Tuesday showed inflation rose 8.3% in August.

Eight in ten voters say sharing their views on abortion is somewhat or very important when considering a candidate to vote for this November. Warnock is one of several abortion rights candidates running this election cycle, but has not specified whether he would support any restrictions, including partial-birth abortion.

In the gubernatorial race that pitted Democrat Stacey Abrams against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, 50% of voters are sticking with Kemp, while 48% said they would support new leadership in Abrams this fall. Kemp is up two percentage points from a June poll that found the race tied at 48% support for both candidates. In the governor’s race, the RealClearPolitics average showed Kemp also leading at 49.8% to Kemp’s 44.5%.

The Quinnipiac University Poll Conducted from September 8-12, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.