First on Fox: Lauren Spitzberg said she was “overwhelmed” by the record inflation plaguing the country.

The Manchester, New Hampshire resident and part-time working mother of four said in a new TV commercial from the National Republican Senatorial Committee that “My big family uses a lot of gas and we buy a lot of groceries. I’m overwhelmed by the increase. It costs my family every day. That’s why I can’t support Maggie Hassan.”

“She voted with Biden 97% of the time. Sent inflation through the roof and struggling to sustain families like mine,” Spitzberg said in the statement, which was first shared with Fox News on Friday. “Let’s send a message to Biden and vote for Maggie Hassan.”

The Senate GOP’s re-election arm said it is spending $1.4 million to run the ad for a week starting Friday in the key general election battleground state.

Hasan, a former governor and first-term senator, is seen by Republicans as vulnerable to his re-election bid because of his poor poll numbers, a race with the Republican nominee and retired Army general Dan Bolduc. Some across the country are likely to decide whether the GOP will win back the Senate majority in November’s midterm elections.

Bolduc, a populist MAGA-style Republican who ran an outsider campaign in the GOP primary and narrowly defeated a mainstream conservative candidate in Tuesday’s Republican Senate primary, is now severely short of funds as he enters the final two-month sprint to the general election. And he relies heavily on the NRSC and pro-GOP outside groups to target Hasan on the airwaves and online.

The NRSC’s new location in New Hampshire comes three days after the Senate Leadership Fund, the top super PAC supporting Republicans in the chamber and aligned with longtime Senate GOP leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, launched their first advertisement In the Granite State, Hassan has been targeted for repeatedly touting her bipartisan chops in the Senate, her ability to cross party lines to pass legislation and her perceived policy differences with President Biden.

A commentator on the SLF spot said, “Maggie Hassan claims she’s independent. “She’s trying to trick you. Because Hassan votes with Joe Biden more than 96% of the time.”

Hassan, who has built a formidable war chest for her election campaign, has pointed out for months — on the campaign trail and in her TV commercials — where she differs from Biden, that her own approval ratings are recovering from early summer lows. under water She noted her differences with the president on inflation, lowering gas prices, border security and other key issues.

“My job is to be an independent voice for New Hampshire. I’ve always worked for the Granite Staters,” Hassan told Fox News, answering questions from reporters after voting on Tuesday’s primary day in New Hampshire.

The NRSC on Friday took aim at first-term Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock by showing off its bipartisan chops in another key battleground state Senate race — in Georgia.

“It didn’t take long for Raphael Warnock to become a politician. Now he claims to be bipartisan? Not exactly,” the narrator argued in the new statement, which was shared with Fox News on Friday.

“Warnock voted with Biden to cut Medicare spending. He voted with Biden to cripple US oil production. And Warnock voted with Biden for massive spending that fuels inflation,” the narrator charged. “Look closely and you’ll see, Raphael Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time.”

NRSC says it is spending $1.3 million to run the commercial on TV through Sept. 22, with an additional $117,000 in digital spending.

Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, defeated GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler by a razor-thin margin to win the seat in a January 2021 runoff election, which Republicans see him as. A weak re-election bid for a full six-year term.

Warnock is being challenged in a high-profile Senate showdown by Republican Herschel Walker, a former college and pro football star, businessman and first-time politician.