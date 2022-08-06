New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the battle for control of the Senate, money matters.

And right now, the Democrats are clearly winning the Cash Dash campaign.

Sen. of Florida, who is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). Rick Scott acknowledged that “money is an important factor in any campaign” and that many of the GOP Senate nominees “went through very tough primaries” this cycle.

But in 2023, Scott predicted, “we’ll have a Republican Senate.”

Senate Democrats are the top GOP rivals in the midterm fundraising battle

Scott’s goal in leading the Senate GOP’s re-election wing is to regain control of the chamber in November’s midterm elections. While defending a majority of seats this year — including open seats in some key swing states — Republicans need just a one-seat net gain and could see strong pickup opportunities in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire.

Democrats face historic headwinds, as the party that wins the White House and control of Congress traditionally faces big losses in the House and Senate in the next midterm elections. They are up against a deeply unfavorable political climate, fueled by record inflation and rising crime, and symbolized by President Biden’s deeply negative approval ratings.

But gun violence, following a slate of high-profile mass shootings in recent months, and abortion in the wake of moves by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that sent the issue into the spotlight. Abortion regulation back to states. Democrats see an energized electorate that will help them defy the current predictions of political prognosticators.

Democrats were further buoyed by pro-choice activists’ stunning victory in Kansas on Tuesday — the first ballot box test of legal abortion since the blockbuster high court ruling.

Scott noted that the abortion issue has “helped Democrats raise a lot of money” in the month and a half since the Supreme Court’s blockbuster ruling.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, he insisted that “Republicans need to show compassion on this issue, explain where the Democrats are,” which he accused of being “radical.”

And Republicans must “always make sure you’re talking about things people care about. They really care about the economy. They care about their children’s education. They care about living in a safe community. .”

Top Pro-Senate Democrat Outside Group Tops GOP Rival in Cash Dash

The rival Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee raised the NRSC in the April-June second quarter of 2022 fundraising. A top outside group that works to elect and re-elect Democratic senators walloped the Republican rival in the latest fundraising quarterly reports. And with four Democratic incumbents heavily targeted by the GOP dramatically outpacing their Republican challengers, fundraising has been volatile.

DSCC Executive Director Christy Roberts emphasized that her party’s Senate campaigns are “firing on all cylinders.”

And Roberts writes that “retirements, recruitment failures and lopsided primaries — coupled with Trump’s endorsements — have left Republicans with a flawed and deeply damaged slate of candidates, while Democrats are running with strong, battle-tested incumbents and their own unique coalition of voters.”

Pushing back, Scott noted that “if you look at the Democrats you’re running against, they’re radical Bernie Sanders-type Democrats.”

And he emphasized that “we need to raise our money to tell our story. If we tell our story, I think we’re going to have a great year.” But admitted that “Democrats are raising a lot of money.”

Scott pointed to a key battleground state, Georgia, where Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock — who enjoys a huge fundraising advantage over GOP challenger Herschel Walker but a slight advantage over the former college and pro-football star — has dramatically outpaced Walker to date. Campaign ad wars.

“Hershel is getting his first ad now. When he tells his story about where he’s from and what he believes in, I think he’ll do well if he can raise his money,” Scott said.

With former President Donald Trump heavily flirting with another White House run, Republicans have political headwinds this cycle, with many in the GOP worried that Trump’s 2024 announcement by November could negatively affect Republicans’ chances. Regaining control of the House and Senate.

But Scott told Fox News that even if Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid before the midterms, he still thinks “the election is all about the Biden agenda.”