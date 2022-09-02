New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Senate Republicans’ re-election arm on Friday launched new ads in key general swing states Arizona and Wisconsin, home to key Senate races that could determine whether the GOP regains a majority in the chamber.

The launch of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSCs) announcements, first shared with Fox News on Friday, comes weeks after the committee made political headlines by canceling reservations for TV commercials in two states and another key battleground in Pennsylvania. November midterms.

The Arizona seat is targeted by former astronaut and Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who narrowly won the seat in a 2020 special election and is viewed by the GOP as one of the most vulnerable Democratic Senate incumbents on this year’s ballot. Kelly has been criticized commercially for his stances on border security and immigration — where voters in the state sit along the US-Mexico border — as well as the burning issue of legal abortion.

“Kelly voted to keep our borders open to illegal criminals and allow them to stay here illegally. Kelly voted to fund our children’s awakening to racism and extremism. He also supports extreme last-minute abortions before the baby is born,” the narrator charges in the NRSC spot. “This is Mark Kelly’s radical, extreme, America. But you don’t have to live in it.”

That’s what the latest Fox News poll in Arizona shows

Kelly enjoys a large fundraising advantage over Republican challenger Blake Masters, as well as a single digital advantage in recent opinion polls. Kelly leads Masters by eight points among Arizona registered voters in the state’s latest Fox News poll.

Masters has repeatedly targeted Kelly on border security and immigration in recent weeks, focusing the issue on others the GOP emphasizes, such as inflation and crime, and the new NRSC announcement continues that attack.

NRSC announces new spending in Arizona, Wisconsin battlegrounds

However, Kelly and his campaign emphasized that the senator has repeatedly pressed President Biden’s administration for more resources to increase border security and has publicly criticized Biden for not releasing a border plan. He pilloried the president over his move to end the Trump-era pandemic restriction, known as Title 42, which allowed officials to rapidly deport refugees crossing the US-Mexico border.

The abortion mention on the spot is an attempt by Republicans to deflect an issue that in late June spurred Democrats on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and push back the fight over legal abortion. to the States.

The NRSC told Fox News it will spend at least $560,000 to run their ad, as well as a Spanish-language version, on TV and online in Arizona through Sept. 8.

Check out the latest Fox News midterms power rankings

The Senate GOP re-election division’s new seat in Wisconsin is targeting Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Burns. Barnes is challenging Sen. Ron Johnson, who Democrats view as the Republican’s most vulnerable candidate for another term this year.

“What happens when criminals are released because bail is dangerously low?” asks the narrator in the NRSC commercial.

The ad then shows news clips of last year’s tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when a man in an SUV plowed through the city’s Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens. Darrell Brooks, the driver of the vehicle, was released on $1,000 bail five days before the incident, raising questions about bail in Wisconsin.

What the latest Fox News poll shows in the swing state of Wisconsin

“Mandela Barnes wanted to end cash bail altogether. He wrote the bill. Barnes still wants to end cash bail. Today. Mandela Barnes. Not just a Democrat. A dangerous Democrat,” the narrator argues.

Barnes favors eliminating cash bail nationwide. “It’s about keeping people safe,” he said, “under my plan, dangerous criminals can’t buy their way out of prison.”

The Democratic challenger holds a single-digit advantage over Johnson in recent opinion polls, including a four-point lead in the latest Fox News poll.

The NRSC told Fox News the new location in Wisconsin is part of an existing ad buy in the state.

After reports published last month made headlines about the NRSC’s shifting of resources, the committee’s communications director, Chris Hartline, insisted that “nothing has changed about our commitment to winning in all of our target states.”

Hartline said “spending has been done earlier than ever to help our candidates get their message out and define Democrats for their radical agenda. We have been creative in how we spend our money and will continue to do so. Every dollar spent by the NRSC is done in the most efficient and effective way possible. “

Days later, as first reported by Fox News, the NRSC announced $2.2 million in new spending in Arizona and Wisconsin.

The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but Democrats control the chamber majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote through her constitutional role as Senate president. That means the GOP needs a net gain of just one seat in November to regain the majority it lost when it swept Georgia in a pair of Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021.