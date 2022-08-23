New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

2022 mid-term elections are approaching and Sena. Rick Scott, R-Fla., traveled to Italy to celebrate his wedding anniversary after previously criticizing President Biden for vacationing in Delaware.

Scott, who serves as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and is largely responsible for prioritizing efforts to win back the Senate for Republicans in November, is spending part of the break with his family in Italy “on a luxury yacht,” according to one Axios report.

The NRSC’s political director, Stu Sandler, tweeted Tuesday that Scott was “celebrating his 50th anniversary” of the trip and called the report “absolutely stupid.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, NRSC spokesman Chris Hartline would not comment on the chairman’s schedule, but suggested that Fox News Digital “should report more important and interesting things than gossip from an outlet like Axios.”

SEN’s Rick Scott predicts ‘bloodbath’ for Dems in midterms, says focus on issues like inflation, not Trump

In a tweet released Monday, Scott took aim at Biden for vacationing in Delaware and instead insisted he visit the southern border, which has been repeatedly devastated by large influxes of immigrants.

“Another week off for President Biden working in Delaware vs. the White House,” Scott wrote in a tweet.

“If he likes to travel a lot, I have some suggestions on where he should go next,” Scott added of Biden’s travels.

Scott’s tweet included a Twitter poll with three options for users to choose from, all of which were: “Southern border.”

The revelation of Scott’s overseas vacation came amid comments by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last week that served as a stark warning to Republicans ahead of the nationwide election.

On Thursday, at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon, McConnell was asked for his 2022 prediction. “Candidate quality” is cited That’s the reason he believes Republicans will have trouble flipping the Senate in November and can only wrest control of the House instead.

MCCONNELL complains about ‘candidate quality’ while investing in Senate races for GOP contenders

McConnell, who has led the GOP in the Senate since 2007, said, “I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate. The result.”

In July, Scott, during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” expressed confidence that Republicans would retake the Senate in the midterm elections, predicting a “bloodbath” for Democrats.

“Biden’s agenda is terrible,” Scott said, adding that the American people are “fed up” with high inflation.

“It’s hurting a lot of people in my state, so I think it’s going to be a bloodbath for Democrats this year,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Scott insists the GOP has “great candidates” and that Republicans are likely to pick up six Senate seats this fall. “We’re going to have a great year,” he said.

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from Scott’s office after a request for comment.

Fox News’ Ron Blitzer contributed to this story.