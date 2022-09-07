New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Democratic senators this week have been defending President Biden’s tough rhetoric against “MAGA Republicans,” including recent speeches that Biden said represented a threat to Republican democracy.

“I certainly agree that those who deny the legitimacy of the last election or call the January 6 uprising anything other than what it was – I think they are threatening our democratic institutions,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Mod., told Fox News Digital.

“He’s made it very clear that what he’s talking about is the fact that there are unfortunately movements in this country that are challenging the legitimacy of our citizens’ right to vote,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

The comments came after Biden delivered a speech from Philadelphia in front of Independence Hall last Thursday, in which he said, “Equality and democracy are under attack.”

Biden Says ‘Maga Republicans’ Are Threatening Democracy As He And Dems Broke Anti-Trump Rhetoric Ahead Of Midterms

Behind that attack, Biden said, is a GOP that is “dominated, driven and Donald Trump scared And MAGA Republicans.” The president doubled down on those comments in a campaign speech in Wisconsin, accusing “MAGA” Republican members of Congress of being “filled with anger, violence and hatred.”

The president faced heavy blowback from Republicans for the comments. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who gave a pre-battle speech before Biden’s speech Thursday, said Biden has “chosen to divide, denigrate and humiliate his fellow Americans.” McCarthy demanded that Biden apologize to “millions” of Americans.

The president has repeatedly said that he does not believe that all Republicans, or even all Republicans in Congress, are “MAGA Republicans.” But he has stood by the sweeping comments, and Senate Democrats are doing just that as they aim for midterm referendums on social issues like abortion rather than Trump and the economy.

Biden again ‘calls for’ attack on GOP members in Labor Day speech, ‘filled with anger, violence and hatred’

“They are very apt to draw contradictions,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. He said when asked by Fox News Digital about Biden’s comments. “And a lot is at stake, especially as Donald Trump-backed candidates seem to be gaining ground in many states.”

“In my view, our democracy is at a critical juncture, and President Biden did not come easy,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. said of Biden, emphasizing instances where Biden has worked with Republicans.

“He’s also seeing — who the former president is endorsing and what he’s saying, and in the primary results across the country — there are real concerning signs,” Coons added.

Cardin defended Biden’s direct characterization of “MAGA Republicans in Congress” as a fundamental threat to America’s system of government.

“Those of us who hold public office have a responsibility to tell our constituents the facts, to defend our democratic institutions — sometimes with outcomes we don’t particularly like — and to defend democracy itself,” Cardin said. “I think some of my colleagues didn’t.”