Senior Senate Democrats are discussing the possibility of including legislation protecting gay marriage rights in a government funding bill, a Capitol Hill Democratic source told Fox News Digital.

Punchbowl News first reported the consideration of adding a hot-button political issue to a “continuing resolution” vote weeks before November’s midterm elections. The deadline for government funding is September 30.

Gay marriage is one of several issues at the start of the Senate’s new term, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, saying judicial nominations are a top priority. He is committed to a vote on a bill protecting gay marriage, but not a timeline.

The same-sex marriage bill remains in limbo as the Senate returns from its August recess

“We will have a vote on marriage equality,” Schumer said at a press conference before the August recess. “I’m not giving you a timetable. We’ll be back in September. There’s a lot to get done. And one of the most important things we have to do is the judges. And, as you know, the appellate judges take 30 hours each. We just, I filed for two of them — the first when we come back. Do the work.”

Bringing the same-sex marriage issue to an ongoing resolution could help Democrats deal with their limited floor time because it would combine two of their agenda items into one.

Manchin’s deal with Schumer to accelerate oil and gas drilling has been threatened by left-leaning Democrats

It also risks a funding showdown with Republicans.

A Senate Republican aide told Fox News Digital last week that they believe gay marriage legislation has 10 GOP votes — enough to clear the 60-vote filibuster threshold. GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio were original co-sponsors of the chamber bill.

However, as part of an already ongoing resolution by Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin, already considering Schumer’s promised energy reform legislation to DW.Va. While some Republicans, including Democrats angry over the tax and social spending bill passed in August, Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. They said they would vote against the funding bill, which they called a “political payoff scheme.”

It’s unclear how those dynamics will play out as votes on the Senate floor.

Same-sex marriage became a major issue for Congress after Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an opinion on the Supreme Court case overturning Roe v. Wade.

Other justices disagreed, but the House of Representatives earlier this summer passed a bill to protect marriage equality in states with significant bipartisan support.

The effort also has bipartisan support in the Senate, but debate continues about potential conscience protections for religious people that Republican senators want to include in any legislation.