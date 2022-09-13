New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to “kill and confront” the “extreme” Republican movement if the nation is to make political progress.

Ryan made his comments during an interview Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he called anchor Willie Geist against Republican candidate JD Vance to discuss the state of his Senate race.

Before the “kill and deal” comments, both Ryan and Geist talked about how close the race has become with less than two months to go before the midterm elections. Geist invited Ryan to raise his chances as a Republican on air and asked, “What’s your message to Ohio Republicans in this general election who might look at J.D. Vance and say, ‘I don’t like the way he’s campaigning, maybe I like that guy. No,’ and giving you a look?”

Ryan, who has pushed himself to win Republican votes and distanced himself from President Joe Biden to appeal to a state with a large Republican base, replied, “Well, I would say, one, I’m one. The most bipartisan member of Congress. Previous I was in the top 10% of the most bipartisan in two Congresses. I want to work across the board.”

The candidate and congressman warned his own party on the air, “Look, the Democrats are not right about everything, and I’m ready to sit down and have a conversation about how we can get out of this stupid age. The age of reconciliation and reform.”

“How do we fix all these broken systems?” he asked rhetorically. Breaking the Republican Party into two camps, he answered his own question, saying, “Some of those answers will come from Republicans — not from the extremists we’re dealing with every day.”

As President Biden did in his “Back Republican” speech, Ryan condemned the “extremist” wing of the GOP in no uncertain terms, saying they should be killed politically.

“We’re going to have to kill that movement and deal with it,” Ryan told Geist, adding that it’s only fair to deal with “normal mainstream Republicans.”

“I think that’s going to be really, really important, because we’re going to have to reform these systems. And I’m going to tell them, like, we want to get out of our government. Business, I’m into that,” he continued with his bipartisan ambitions. .”

Ryan attacked his opponent’s policies, including Roe v. Along with Vance’s support of the Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs decision overturning Wade. “You look at the Dobbs decision, you know, in Florida, where they’re trying to punish businesses. J.D. Vance is all about that, punishing businesses because they don’t necessarily have the business culture that these ideologues want them to have,” the Democrat said.

He reiterated, “Government has overreached into the private lives of our citizens,” saying, “Like the Dobbs decision, talking about getting rid of birth control, annulling marriage, etc., it’s too much government in our business.”

“So, I’m calling on the tired majority, Democrats, Republicans and independents, to stand up against the extremists, lead an era of reform and reconciliation, so that we can heal this country and move toward the future,” Ryan added, again emphasizing that he . is a bilateral integrator.