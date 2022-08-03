type here...
Senate approves aid for veterans exposed to poison, after backlash

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) appears Tuesday as Susan Zier, mother-in-law of the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson hugs Rosie Torres, wife of Veteran Le Roy Torres, who suffered from an illness related to burning trenches in Iraq, after the Senate passed the PACT Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images


Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) appears Tuesday as Susan Zier, mother-in-law of the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson hugs Rosie Torres, wife of Veteran Le Roy Torres, who suffered from an illness related to burning trenches in Iraq, after the Senate passed the PACT Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The U.S. Senate, by a bipartisan vote of 86-11, approved a measure to provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans injured by exposure to toxins from Agent Orange in Vietnam to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

is known as PACT Act, the bill would no longer force generations of veterans to prove their illness was caused by toxic exposures in the military in order to get VA coverage. It was hailed as the largest expansion of care in VA history and was expected to cost $280 billion over a decade.

The House passed the measure in July. President Biden, who supports the PACT Act, is expected to sign it into law.

The bill — like many issues related to veterans’ health — had gathered deep bipartisan support and easily Passed the Senate By a vote of 84-14 in June. But a technical glitch necessitated another vote last week, and this time, more than two dozen Republicans switched sides. That sparked outrage among Democrats and advocacy groups, who accused Republicans of selling out veterans.

Republicans said their opposition is tied to a dispute over what portion of the federal budget will go toward funding $280 billion worth of veterans health programs. But Democratic lawmakers argued that about-face came only after Democrats struck their own deal on a separate reconciliation bill.

