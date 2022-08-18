New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With Arizona on the front lines of the border crisis, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is working with Republicans to find measures that can win majority support in a divided Senate struggling to pass legislation on the border crisis. The Biden administration should take the next step.

Elected in a traditionally red state in 2020, Kelly is running for re-election this year, poised to buck his own party and the Biden administration on border security issues. Following President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress in April, Kelly was the only Democratic senator to criticize Biden for not addressing the border crisis.

Earlier this year, he criticized the Biden administration’s plan to end the Title 42 public health order — which is being used to deport more immigrants at the border — and signed bipartisan legislation to delay evacuations until a plan is in place. in place of

His pressure paid off. After he called for additional resources at the border earlier this year, the spending bill includes $100 million for additional Border Patrol hiring and $1.2 billion for border processing and maintenance. The Border Patrol offers bonuses for bringing in new agents.

This month, the Biden administration announced it would fill four gaps in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, which Kelly lobbied for. The announcement is notable given the Biden administration’s staunch opposition to border wall construction beyond limited repair and environmental activities.

Kelly acknowledged that getting that commitment was difficult, but cited his own background working for NASA — where he served as a space shuttle pilot — and experience in the Navy solving difficult operational problems.

“I’ll keep the politics out of this,” Kelly told Fox News Digital in an interview this week. “I’ve spent a lot of time on our southern border. And it didn’t take me long to realize that different areas of our border required a different approach. In some places we need physical barriers, especially near population centers like Yuma, Nogales, Douglas, El Paso…San Diego. In other places where technology is more important, it’s more cost-effective.”

“There are areas along the Arizona-Mexico border where we have to put in physical barriers that we see, it’s really destructive to the environment in areas where there’s not a lot of traffic. So it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” he said. “But where it makes sense, south of the Morelos Dam, yes I’m going to work on getting it done.”

Beyond pushing the Biden administration for action, Kelly is also working with Republican lawmakers, a rarity when it comes to immigration — where Democratic lawmakers failed to go it alone on immigration reform measures last year.

Earlier this month, Kelly joined fellow Arizona Democratic Sen. Kirsten Cinema and Republican Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., to increase the number of Border Patrol agents with the new reserve force. and introduced a bill with Rob Portman, R-Ohio. And increase the salary by 14%. That bill, the Border Patrol Enhancement Act, also has the support of the National Border Patrol Council, an organization that has generally been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the border.

“It’s a challenging task. So they need resources,” Kelly said.

The bill follows legislation introduced by Kelly and Portman in May that would require DHS to create a strategic plan to deal with the surge in immigrants and include a $1 billion contingency fund to carry over from one administration to the next.

“It’s often transformational in many areas of the federal government that we often struggle with. As NASA for 15 years, I’ve seen an administration come in and they want to do things differently, and there’s a lot of change.” He he said. Sometimes if you give these agencies, whether it’s CBP or the Border Patrol or our space program, the resources they need and a good plan, if you let them execute the plan — you get better results.”

With a slim Democratic majority in the House and a 50-50 split in the Senate, a bill without bipartisan support has little chance of becoming law. But legislation signed by Republicans and Democrats will be drafted by both chambers and virtually signed by President Biden.

Kelly said the task is to find where the common ground lies, and one of those areas is helping with increased border patrol.

“It’s easy to agree on things like Border Patrol pay and the Reserve Force,” he said. “It’s clear that the Border Patrol doesn’t have enough agents. They can’t even hire minimum staff right now, and we’re trying to find ways for them to better recruit Border Patrol agents.”

“I think most members of the United States Senate realize we have this crisis, and unfortunately some people on both sides of the aisle politicize it. But the rest of us just want to find solutions that work. The American people need,” he said.

Kelly also warned that this is an issue for lawmakers from non-border states and Americans. He noted an increase in fentanyl coming to the border, which spills over into communities across the country — official numbers this week showed a 202% increase in fentanyl seizures from June to July.

“It’s not just Arizona, it’s not just Texas, it affects all of us. It affects people in Nebraska and Wyoming. When you think about illegal drugs like fentanyl coming across the border — 100,000 Americans have died. I hate to see it become political. It shouldn’t be, all of us together. We are and we need to work together to create solutions that work,” he said.