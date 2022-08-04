New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A sparse gathering must have turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between reporters and President Trump, I was concerned. His assumption that “there were good men on both sides” bothered me. A day or two later, I was asked about it during an interview.

“I believe the president has compromised his moral authority to lead,” I said. “As we look to the future, in fact, it will be very difficult for this President to lead if his moral authority is compromised. What the President should do before he speaks is sit down and become well acquainted, personally, with this country’s painful history of racism and bigotry. The Pain of the Sixties … It would be fantastic if he could sit down with a group of people who suffered the humiliation of the fifties and sixties. John Lewis To my mother and many others who have lived through a painful part of this country’s history.”

I was immediately attacked by die-hard supporters of President Trump. My twitter account people started calling me traitor, turncoat and evil.

Soon my phone rang. “Senator Scott, President Trump would like to chat with you to talk about your interview yesterday.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott says GOP push back ‘a team sport’ to win House and Senate majorities

I knew what I was up against. But I also knew I needed to stand my ground. “Of course,” I said. “Let’s get set. I’ll be waiting for him.”

As we entered the Oval Office, President Trump stood up and walked towards us with a big smile. He seemed almost amused as he greeted us.

“Okay, Tim. I saw your interview yesterday. You and I don’t see the same situation. I want to hear what you have to say.”

I was shocked for a moment. This was the last thing I expected. For the next twenty minutes I told President Trump about my grandfather and my mother. I told him the things I had faced in my childhood. As I paint a picture of our collective journey, I also talk about how many people like to pretend the journey is over.

“There are so many people of color, young and old, hurting, who have never felt or seen value their entire lives. We’ve come so far as a nation,” I said, “any comment that can make a little sense as a positive about white supremacists. It is wrong to impose.”

Blacks who think for themselves pose ‘biggest threat’ to liberal coalition: Sen. Tim Scott

President Trump didn’t say a word for those twenty minutes. He just listened.

“There are a lot of people out there who heard what you said and were hurt by it,” I told him.

“Okay,” said President Trump. “So tell me how to help the people I’ve hurt. How can I help the people who are hurting?”

I began to paint a picture of the plan I dreamed up that would bring serious private investment into low-income neighborhoods, which I dubbed “opportunity zones.” While the president listened attentively the entire time, he became excited when our conversation turned to the topic of rebuilding communities.

“Tim, I understand incentives better than anyone. Listen, I’m a dealmaker. I’m great at it. I think this idea doesn’t just help one group; it moves the entire country’s economy forward. Right? That’s what we need. Success in America.” thing to do.”

On the 4th of July, I am celebrating my remarkable journey that is only possible in America

“Yes, sir,” I said enthusiastically. “People always talk about the United States being the land of opportunity, but the biggest question for me has always been: Are those opportunities available to every American no matter where they live? And I don’t believe it, Mr. President. .”

“Okay,” he said. “To clarify.”

“I had friends growing up who were smart. And I don’t just mean smart; they were hard workers. These guys could really hustle. But some of them ended up selling drugs or making bad choices, not because they were bad kids. , but only because the obvious opportunities before them were not good.”

“Sure.” President Trump raised a suspicious eyebrow. “But I’ve heard a bit of your story. You made it. You certainly found the right opportunities.”

“Yes, sir. But I had a praying mother, loving grandparents, and mentors in my life. Not every child is so blessed. Where do you apply for a job when there are no businesses in your neighborhood? Sometimes there are no restaurants nearby, people can visit your neighborhood, and there’s money. What drives spending? If you don’t have people coming to your neighborhood, businesses have no reason to invest. Without investment, there’s little community involvement. It’s a vicious cycle that leads to greater inequality with each passing generation. For the Donald Trumps of the world, the one I grew up in. We need to create a reason for builders to invest in neighborhoods like that. That’s the only way to create opportunities for the people who live there. The more private investment we can make in poor zip codes, the better the results for our nation.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I love it! I do, Tim! Let’s get this done,” he said, standing up and holding out his hands excitedly. “Let’s grow things and make them better! Our country needs to be better about this kind of thing.”

From that day on, I was able to use the power and influence of the President of the United States to make areas of opportunity a reality. It became a reality through the Tax Reform Bill of 2017. To date, more than $75 billion in private equity has been committed to these neighborhoods nationwide, and that number continues to grow. This is one of the things I am most proud of, and it would not have been possible without the help of President Trump.

Excerpt from America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Building Unity ©2022 Tim Scott and Thomas Nelson/Reprinted with permission from HarperCollins Christian Publishing.