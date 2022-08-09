New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C. on “The Five” Monday about why he believes the $750 billion spending package won’t help the economy.

ITS. Tim Scott: If you have all four of those sections together, you still A big one is the IRSAnd the scariest part for our viewers is that 87,000 new employees are collecting taxes from the public. Less than $200,000. They are not billionaires and millionaires. This is a middle income family , Low-income families and entrepreneurs who are trying to figure out how to keep their employees employed and invest in their future.

Democrats’ anti-inflation law is ‘economic malpractice’: Economist

I call it “The Law of Inflation”. It has literally nothing to do with it Reducing inflation and when Bernie SandersTim Scott and Ted Cruz are all on the same side, they tell you we’re not buying what they’re selling.

Watch the full discussion here: