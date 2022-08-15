New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Las Vegas, NV. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxault blasted the Justice Department for not moving away from its infamous directive to investigate dissenting parents as domestic terrorists.

“Unfortunately, the White House has made a decision and it’s definitely not on the parents’ side,” Cruz told Fox News Digital at the Club for Growth School Freedom Forum. “One of the saddest things we’ve seen under Joe Biden is the deep politicization of the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

In the fall of 2021, at the request of the National Association of School Boards, the DOJ decided to investigate possible acts of violence against. School Boards across the country. Parents spoke out at local meetings against the COVID-19 mandate, progressive curriculum like Critical Race Theory, and more controversial lessons they argued had more to do with a social justice agenda than academia.

Cruz said the DOJ had overstepped its authority. And he suggested it had become a pattern and that the agency had recently shown its political colors with raids on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

“We saw the FBI show up in large numbers this week to raid Donald Trump’s home, which was a complete abuse of power,” Cruz said. “But even before that, we saw when the National Association of School Boards under the attorney general wrote to the White House asking the FBI to go after parents and use the Patriot Act to investigate them as domestic terrorists. And Attorney General Merrick Garland reversed five days later and gave the FBI a A formal memorandum was written directing the FBI to ‘target parents’.

Cruz cited an example from Loudoun County, Virginia, where a “boy in a skirt” sexually assaulted a young woman in a women’s bathroom. Scott Smith, whose father spoke about the incident at a school board meeting and accused the school of covering up the abuse, was found guilty in August of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. being filmed Police from the Loudoun County School Board meeting on June 22. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, all suspended, on one year of good behavior, Loudoun Now reported at the time.

“The NSAB cited that as an example, and the Biden Justice Department told the FBI, ‘Go after these parents,'” Cruz said of the incident.

Cruz had the opportunity to confront FBI Director Christopher Wray during later testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the DOJ memo about parents, telling the witness that he had “created a specific threat tag directed at parents.”

“I asked him about the dozens of parents that he’s targeted, that he’s interviewed, that they’ve suffered as a result,” Cruz said. “The FBI refuses to budge. They continue to target parents.”

“First and foremost, as a former attorney general, I plan to hold our parents accountable for labeling them domestic terrorists,” Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxault told Fox News Digital at a school choice forum, also blasting the DOJ directive. “Parents can now be questioned about that memo still standing. It needs to be rescinded forever. It needs to be made clear that parents have a First Amendment right to protect their students.”

“But I can tell you, parents are on fire here,” Laxalt added. “They will not be deterred. They are fighting for their cubs. Never get in the way of a mama bear.”

One of these self-proclaimed “mama bears” in attendance, Clark County assessor candidate Helen F. Oseguera said she was speaking out against “Marxist” content or “sexualization” lessons in local schools. But she said local school boards aren’t listening.

“And the worst part about the whole thing is, no matter what we say as parents, they don’t listen,” she said. “They play on their phones, they ignore us, they push us away. They do absolutely nothing about it.”

“I think it’s an amazing thing and I think it’s a really powerful movement that we’re seeing mothers, we’re seeing angry mothers who don’t like being treated like domestic terrorists, who don’t like being treated like they don’t have a voice in their child’s education,” Cruz said.