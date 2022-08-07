New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., denied Sunday that Democrats’ inflation-reduction legislation would raise taxes for Americans in a period of high inflation and possibly recession.

“Fox News Sunday” host Mike Emanuel Sen. Joe Machin asked Cardin after DW as well. Va., who once said a recession is the wrong time to raise taxes, noted economists warning that higher government spending could exacerbate supply chain problems seen in the past year.

“What we’re doing is we’re not raising taxes, in fact, we’re reducing the deficit,” Cardin said. “So, we’re actually taking money out of the economy. So that’s good news for inflation, and we’re dealing with the cost centers that ordinary families are facing in health care and energy costs. So that should be helpful for American families, and that should be helpful for our economy and help us with inflation.” .”

The bill includes $80 billion to speed enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service.

Graham says deflationary legislation ‘makes everything worse’

“Senator, the rich have accountants and high-powered lawyers. Are you worried that speeding up enforcement will only hurt middle and working class Americans?” Emmanuel asked.

“I’ve worked with Republicans and Democrats to try to modernize the IRS. Most Americans pay their taxes. Most Americans have their taxes taken out of their payroll. There’s never a question of whether they’re paying their fair share of taxes. Those with complex incomes, those with high incomes are the ones who get away,” Cardin said.

He said that there is a leakage of 1 trillion dollars in tax collections every year.

“I think most Americans want a level playing field. They want to pay their taxes, but they want everybody to pay their taxes. So I think it’s a fair situation. The IRS needs a lot of help and this bill helps them. Need it,” Cardin said. added

“Can you understand how 87,000 new IRS agents will scare millions of Americans?” Emmanuel counterattacked. To that, Cardin replied, “Millions of Americans will not be affected by getting better service from the IRS, getting answers to their telephones, getting answers to questions they need to comply with our tax laws.”

“Auditing is focused on high incomes, big corporations, etc. So there’s no need to panic. And if you pay your taxes and you obey our laws, you have to make sure everybody. It does,” Cardin concluded.

The senator praised the compromises made in the bill and especially Sen. Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Get 50 Democrats together to make “big investments” in climate and health care spending. But with regard to reconciliation, Cardin said it would be better if each member participated in a bilateral process.

“I’m very confident that I’ve seen the discipline on these votes that the Democrats have put together. So, I’m optimistic that we can get 50 votes and 51 votes with the vice president to pass it in the next few hours,” Cardin said Sunday. “Yes, I want to see unfinished business, including the tax code, but this is a great bill for progressives. It’s a great bill for America. It’s a great bill. For American families.”