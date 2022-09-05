New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A recent Fox News poll has Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes beating incumbent Sen. After finding Ron Johnson in the lead, Sen. Johnson said the race would come “right down to the wire,” blasting his opponent for “taking a page out of President Biden’s playbook on “Fox News Live” Monday.

Sen. Ron Johnson: Workers in Wisconsin, people who either scraped to save and paid off their college loans, or people who never went to college are angry about President Biden, and all of this is supported by Mandela Barnes, all of these destructive policies my opponent supports. They were angry that he was transferring $300 billion of $1 trillion in student loan debt onto their backs. So again, the policies of the Biden administration, the Democrat administration have been disastrous for Wisconsin workers and Mandela supports Barnes All these destructive policies.

Now he is turning a page President Biden’s Playbook Here, it is not necessary to camp from the basement, but it is hidden. He does not answer questions from reporters. He is trying to pretend to be sober. He is a hard-left thinker who thinks America’s founding was terrible. He thinks our national parks are racist. The level of grievance and anger this man expresses towards America is incredible. And yet he wants to be a US senator. So, we’ll just show you who Mandela Barnes really is, even though it’s a mystery at this point.

