Sen. Ron Johnson calls for subjecting Medicare and Social Security to annual budget negotiations

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., signaled Tuesday that Medicare and Social Security should be subject to an annual budget debate, a move that could increase guaranteed benefits that millions of Americans rely on.

Johnson, who is running for a third term in November in a race that could shape the balance of power in the Senate, made his comments during an interview on the Regular Joe Show hosted by Joe Giganti.

Federal spending is in two baskets—discretionary spending that falls into annual appropriations for areas such as defense and public works, and mandatory spending that is generally governed by statute and includes entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare that provide guaranteed benefits.

During the interview, Johnson was asked about the PACT Act — assistance to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits — and discretionary vs. Regarding the dispute over mandatory expenditure.

Johnson suggested that he wants to turn everything in the federal budget into discretionary spending — including Social Security and Medicare — so that programs can be evaluated and fixed.

The Wisconsin Republican lamented that such a large portion of the federal budget is mandated spending, saying it sits on “automatic pilot” and hinders the government’s ability to fix problems in those programs.

“What we have to do is we have to turn everything into discretionary spending so that it’s all evaluated so that we can fix problems or fix broken programs that are going to be bankrupt,” he said.

“As long as things are on automatic pilot, we just keep piling up debt, mortgaging our children’s futures, this massive debt burden, coupled with this massive deficit spending, fueled this inflation that will wipe out people’s wage gains,” Johnson said. is. It’s impossible for them to make ends meet. Again, this just didn’t happen.”

Democrats in Wisconsin and Washington condemned Johnson’s comments.

“Self-serving, millionaire Senator Ron Johnson wants working people to cash in on Social Security and Medicare. Wisconsinites pay into Social Security through a lifetime of hard work, and they’re counting on this program and Medicare — but Ron Johnson is just a Don’t care,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Johnson’s likely Democratic challenger in the November election. In a statement.

White House press secretary Caryn Jean-Pierre tweeted that Johnson wanted to “put Medicare on the chopping block” in a move that would “devastating families.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Johnson on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“He has argued that the benefits that millions of Americans rely on every day should not be guaranteed but subject to partisan bickering here in Washington. He wants to repeal the Medicare and Social Security guarantees and make them discretionary. Well, you know What happens when we make things discretionary here? Too often they get cut or even deleted,” Schumer said.

Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning said the senator wants to keep Social Security and Medicare solvent.

“The senator’s point was that without the fiscal discipline and oversight typically seen with discretionary spending, Congress has allowed guaranteed benefits for programs like Social Security and Medicare to be jeopardized,” Henning said in a statement.

“Congress must take its responsibilities seriously so that seniors don’t have to question whether the programs they rely on remain solvent. As he said, we need a process to save these programs and not save someone. Doing nothing for them. Long term. We just keep piling up debt, mortgaging our children’s futures and jeopardizing these programs.”

The core trust fund that supports Medicare is projected to be fully funded by 2028, and the Social Security Trust Fund is fully funded by 2035.

In the past, Johnson has called Social Security a “Ponzi scheme.” He even cut an ad on the topic in his first campaign against Democrat Russ Feingold in 2012.

“You know what? I said that… because it’s true,” Johnson said in the ad.

“Russ Feingold and politicians from both parties raided the Social Security Trust Fund for trillions and left IOUs to seniors. They spent the money, it’s gone.

“I will fight to keep every nickel of Social Security for retirees and I will respect you enough to tell the truth.”

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Lawrence Andrea contributed from Washington.