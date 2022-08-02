New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Senator Rick Scott has called for an investigation into the Medicare provisions in the Democrats’ social spending bill, accusing the bill of representing a “war on seniors.”

Scott, R-Fla., said by allowing the government to “fix the price” for prescription drugs, the bill would result in less investment in new treatments that could help seniors. He also criticized Democrats for taking potential savings from that measure and investing it back into priorities other than Medicare.

“It’s going to put Medicare recipients It’s worse because … there will be life-saving drugs that aren’t developed,” Scott told Fox News Digital. “Medicare, the trust fund, will go bankrupt in about four years. So it doesn’t do anything to improve it.”

Scott, a member of the Senate Committee on Aging, is attacking the bill for raising taxes even on middle-class and low-income earners, the Joint Committee on Taxation said. Scott said seniors on “fixed incomes” could be hit disproportionately.

“I think obviously we need to know these things before we ever vote on something,” Scott said in his call for inquiry. “People want to vote on things before they know what the impact will be. So I think we should.” [hold a hearing] First, then we can take a better decision on the bill.”

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. The committee, which he presides over, is unlikely to listen to Scott’s calls. Senate Democrats aim to pass the entire bill late this week or early next week by using a process called “reconciliation” to avoid a filibuster.

However, the line of attack from Scott, who represents the state with the largest senior population in the US, drew ire from Republicans as they pulled out all the stops to block the social spending bill.

Entitled the “Inflation Reduction Act,” the social spending bill was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. And Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., announced last week. It was the latest of several attempts by Democrats to pass a party-line reconciliation bill, which they initially called “Build Back Better.”

Republicans are attacking the bill for raising taxes on the middle class and ditching odd-sounding climate provisions, including money to regulate methane emissions from cows. Republicans also say the bill would raise natural gas prices because of climate-related taxes.

Democrats defend the bill as helping to beat inflation while putting the US in a better position on Medicare, energy and climate issues.

“This legislation will greatly reduce prescription drug costs and finally allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices—a big deal and a huge step forward,” Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., said of the final bill. week

“These are things we’ve all talked about in bipartisan groups. How do we start paying down our debt and… take our finances seriously, get our financial house in order?” Manchin said Monday that he has sent the bill to GOP colleagues. “These are the bipartisan supports we talk about every time we get together as a group.”