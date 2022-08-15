type here...
TOP STORIES Sen. Rand Paul wants to repeal the Espionage Act...
TOP STORIES

Sen. Rand Paul wants to repeal the Espionage Act amid Trump investigation

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Senator Rand Paul, of Kentucky, is calling for the repeal of the Espionage Act.

Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Senator Rand Paul, of Kentucky, is calling for the repeal of the Espionage Act.

Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Senator Rand Paul, D-Kentucky, urges Espionage Law will be lifted amid a federal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump violated the law.

“The Spy Act was abused from the start to imprison World War I dissenters. It is high time to repeal this blatant insult to the 1st Amendment.” Paul wrote.

The announcement came less than a week after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Investigators took several sets of classified documents to determine whether Trump violated a number of laws regarding top secret information. So far, he has not been charged in the investigation.

Experts say this is the first time in US history that a former president has been under investigation under the Espionage Act, but it’s not the first time the law has come under scrutiny.

What is the law and how does it work today

The Espionage Act was passed in 1917, a few months after the US entered World War I. The original law prohibited people from receiving or disclosing national defense information that could be used to harm the United States or benefit another country.

The description has helped bring some spies to justice, but is increasingly being used to threaten or prosecute those who leak sensitive information, Sam Lebowicz, professor of history at George Mason University, told NPR.

During the Obama administration, eight people were charged with leaking national security secrets to the media under the Espionage Act, more than all previous administrations combined. At least six other whistleblowers have been indicted under the Trump administration, Lebowicz said.

Once intended for spies, the espionage law is now used against suspected leakers

Parallels

Once intended for spies, the espionage law is now used against suspected leakers

Over the years, press freedom advocates have become increasingly concerned that administrations only choose to have leaked information considered a threat to national security.

“Government officials are constantly leaking classified information to the press. That’s how a huge amount of journalism happens,” Lebowicz said. “Most of it is let go and allowed to happen. Only those cases that really upset the government in power are prosecuted.

Why some are calling for a revision of the law

Heidi Kitrosser, professor of law at Northwestern University, told NPR that the danger of this act is that ittoo vague and broad.

She added that the law does not explicitly define what “national defense” is or what information could threaten it. Although a classification system has since been established in the US, there is still much room for interpretation.

The reason why presidents can't keep their records at the White House goes back to Nixon.

National security

The reason why presidents can’t keep their records at the White House goes back to Nixon.

As far as Kitrosser goes, the law clearly doesn’t care about the public interest or whether the suspect had good motives. That is why a wide range of people may be at risk.

“If the act had public interest protection, it would give us a kind of focus so that we can distinguish between someone who leaks information about the abuse of a government program to the American media, and someone who keeps highly classified secrets in Resort hotel,” she said.

Senator Rand Paul said the law was used to jail dissenters during World War I. This is true?

Yes, but it would be difficult to apply the law in the same way today, Lebowicz said.

The anecdote mentioned by Paul refers to the early part of the law against people who opposed the war.

About 1,000 people were imprisoned for criticizing the First World War. but, according to Lebowicz, the attempt was heavily criticized. In 1920, legislators repealed the most severe censorship articles of the law. In the decades that followed, the growth of the First Amendment movement also helped protect dissident speech.

That said, Lebowicz said the Espionage Act still raises some concerns about censorship and dissent.

“There has been a shift in how censorship works: the government no longer censors expression, opinion or speech. Now it censors information,” he said.



Previous articleOakland police arrest 2 suspects in fatal shooting of food delivery driver
Next articleLawyers say Britney Griner will appeal Russian drug conviction

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Myanmar ramps up arrests and gives Aung San Suu Kyi more jail time

Deposed Myanmar civilian leader Do Aung San Suu Kyi is being held alone in a roughly 200-square-foot prison...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

R. Kelly to stand trial in Chicago after conviction in New York

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off Maine coast, crustacean family to live in restaurant’s tank

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 14 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Brittney Greiner appeals 9-year sentence in Russian drug case: Report

closer Video Robert Horry, winner of seven NBA championships, talks to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Healthprintveela editor - 0

The dog contracted monkeypox after sharing a bed and petting its owners

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 14 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

A year after the fall of Kabul, Canadian veterans urge Ottawa not to abandon Afghans trying to flee

People who want to flee Afghanistan wait outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, August 24, 2021....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News