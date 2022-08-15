Sen. Rand Paul wants to repeal the Espionage Act amid Trump investigation

Enlarge this image toggle signature Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Senator Rand Paul, D-Kentucky, urges Espionage Law will be lifted amid a federal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump violated the law.

“The Spy Act was abused from the start to imprison World War I dissenters. It is high time to repeal this blatant insult to the 1st Amendment.” Paul wrote.

The announcement came less than a week after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Investigators took several sets of classified documents to determine whether Trump violated a number of laws regarding top secret information. So far, he has not been charged in the investigation.

Experts say this is the first time in US history that a former president has been under investigation under the Espionage Act, but it’s not the first time the law has come under scrutiny.

What is the law and how does it work today

The Espionage Act was passed in 1917, a few months after the US entered World War I. The original law prohibited people from receiving or disclosing national defense information that could be used to harm the United States or benefit another country.

The description has helped bring some spies to justice, but is increasingly being used to threaten or prosecute those who leak sensitive information, Sam Lebowicz, professor of history at George Mason University, told NPR.

During the Obama administration, eight people were charged with leaking national security secrets to the media under the Espionage Act, more than all previous administrations combined. At least six other whistleblowers have been indicted under the Trump administration, Lebowicz said.

Parallels Once intended for spies, the espionage law is now used against suspected leakers

Over the years, press freedom advocates have become increasingly concerned that administrations only choose to have leaked information considered a threat to national security.

“Government officials are constantly leaking classified information to the press. That’s how a huge amount of journalism happens,” Lebowicz said. “Most of it is let go and allowed to happen. Only those cases that really upset the government in power are prosecuted.“

Why some are calling for a revision of the law

Heidi Kitrosser, professor of law at Northwestern University, told NPR that the danger of this act is that it‘too vague and broad.

She added that the law does not explicitly define what “national defense” is or what information could threaten it. Although a classification system has since been established in the US, there is still much room for interpretation.

National security The reason why presidents can’t keep their records at the White House goes back to Nixon.

As far as Kitrosser goes, the law clearly doesn’t care about the public interest or whether the suspect had good motives. That is why a wide range of people may be at risk.

“If the act had public interest protection, it would give us a kind of focus so that we can distinguish between someone who leaks information about the abuse of a government program to the American media, and someone who keeps highly classified secrets in Resort hotel,” she said.

Senator Rand Paul said the law was used to jail dissenters during World War I. This is true?

Yes, but it would be difficult to apply the law in the same way today, Lebowicz said.

The anecdote mentioned by Paul refers to the early part of the law against people who opposed the war.

About 1,000 people were imprisoned for criticizing the First World War. but, according to Lebowicz, the attempt was heavily criticized. In 1920, legislators repealed the most severe censorship articles of the law. In the decades that followed, the growth of the First Amendment movement also helped protect dissident speech.

That said, Lebowicz said the Espionage Act still raises some concerns about censorship and dissent.

“There has been a shift in how censorship works: the government no longer censors expression, opinion or speech. Now it censors information,” he said.