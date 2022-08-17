New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Tom Cotton is racking up the miles this year as he criss-crosses the country helping Republicans vying for the November election.

Tuesday found the two-term senator from Arkansas and an Army veteran who served in New Hampshire, a key battleground state in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, headlining a fundraiser for the state GOP.

“New Hampshire is ground zero this year, as it often is. We have an opportunity to win not only a Senate seat here, but two House seats, both of which will help us take control of the House and Senate,” Cotton emphasized in an interview with Fox News in Wentworth via the Sea Country Club. .

The senator also headlined a fundraiser for Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly in Manchester as well as a reception for the Salem GOP on his packed one-day swing through the Granite State.

Cotton, who is in New Hampshire four weeks before the state’s GOP Senate and House primaries, said he’s on a mission to “help put the party on a little stronger footing. I’m looking forward to coming back in a month. We have our nominees and the campaign for those nominees in the general election.” We are doing it.”

“This election is really critical to put the brakes on the Biden agenda, so we stop spending these trillions of dollars that are putting so much pressure on families’ budgets because of inflation. So we can start conducting some investigations that need to be conducted by places like the Department of Justice or the FBI or other runaway agencies,” Cotton argued.

After listing a bunch of states he’s visited recently, Cotton noted, “I’m going to go to other states that have new nominees, campaign for them, so I can make sure we win back the House and Senate.”

Considered a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Cotton has made several stops over the past year and a half in New Hampshire and Iowa, two states that have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar for half a century.

Cotton publicly demurs when asked about 2024.

“Well, I had a drill sergeant tell us during basic rifle marksmanship, ‘Privates, you have to hit the 25-meter target first. You have to hit the 300-meter target later, but the 25-meter target — it’s what’s in front of you.’ And I will compare this election with the 25-meter target,” he said. “Once you complete that 25-meter target and we get past this election, I will start thinking about the next election.”

The senator met with top donors and advisers at the Hay Adams Hotel in downtown Washington in June, sources who attended the meeting confirmed to Fox News — including former President Donald Trump — that Cotton said he would not defer to another potential candidate. He comes to his own decision about launching a national campaign. Cotton said a decision on whether to run for president will come after the November midterm elections.

Trump has repeatedly flirted with another White House run for a year and a half and has hinted a few times in recent weeks that an announcement could be imminent.

When asked about his own decision-making process, Cotton told Fox News “It was a decision we made in consultation with Anna, my wife, about how I’m at my service to the country and how I can best serve, and what’s best for our family.”