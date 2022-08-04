New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, questioned a top Justice Department official on Wednesday over law enforcement’s failure to make arrests when protesters demonstrated outside the homes of Supreme Court justices earlier this year.

“Congress has addressed this issue. It passed 18 USC 1507. It is a crime to protest at the home of a Supreme Court justice while a case is pending,” Cruz told Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, Jr. during a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. . “Overnight, these protesters are charged with federal crimes on national television. Why has the Justice Department refused to enforce 18 USC 1507?”

In a polite response to Cruz, the US attorney’s office in Maryland indicated that a man had been charged with a crime after demonstrating outside the home of a Supreme Court justice.

“So, a guy?” Cruz responded.

“To this day, there is a prosecution,” Cruz politely responded before jumping in again.

“What about the other hundreds?” asked Cruz. “They all broke the law. On the face of it, it’s not complicated. The law is very clear. Why does the Justice Department have to enforce which laws, which criminal laws? Why does it choose? Why does it seem like? Surely the Biden White House has to follow the pattern of partisan priorities?”

Politely responded, “Politics should not and should not play any role in our prosecutorial decisions. Our Attorney General has increased the resources of the US Marshals Service … to protect our Supreme Court justices, I might add.”

Cruz again asked why more people haven’t been arrested for violating federal law and why the department “refuses” to enforce the law.

“With all due respect, Senator, I disagree that we chose not to implement it,” Polite said.

Cruz politely added that he “cannot comment” on the “current status” of potential cases when pressed again by hundreds of protesters picketing outside the judges’ homes.

Cruz later said politely that he did not believe a prosecution in Maryland, which he had mentioned, would be based on the criminal code he referred to.

“I think you should follow the law,” Cruz said at the end of the exchange.

A 26-year-old California man was arrested for attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanagh outside, along with hundreds of protesters who picketed the homes of Supreme Court justices after the leaked opinion suggested an imminent overturn of Roe v. Wade. His Maryland home.