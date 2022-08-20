Sen. McConnell is aiming to ‘wake people up’ with the threat that the GOP could lose the Senate. Grassley said

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is backing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying the Republican Party could lose the Senate because it has “qualified candidates.”

During a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday afternoon, McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks Republicans have a chance to flip the Senate in November.

“I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate,” the minority leader speculated. “Senate races are different. They’re statewide. The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Fox News Digital asked Grassley, R-Iowa, for his reaction to McConnell’s comments in an exclusive interview at the Iowa State Fair on Friday.

He replied: “We’re going to take back the majority because the president’s approval rating is below 40. [percent] And all these problems with the economy, people’s pocketbooks are being robbed every day because of Biden’s inflation.”

“A lot of people’s pockets are being ripped off every day because of Biden’s inflation. And, I think that’s what McConnell wants to do to wake people up to the important election coming up and the fact that you have to be good. On your toes, as a candidate, and people are supporting the Republicans or maybe we don’t want to take control of the United States Senate. ,” Grassley continued.

“But people need to help him by voting for him, help by getting votes, and help by contributing to the candidates, and most importantly, the candidates need to work as hard as they can. If any of these candidates are working harder than anyone on their campaign staff in Ohio or Pennsylvania or Arizona, they’re doing enough. Not working,” the Iowa senator told Fox News Digital.

Grassley said inflation is the No. 1 issue for Iowans heading to the midterm elections in November.

“It’s not just what I hear at the state fair, I hear it at my county meetings that I hold regularly. Inflation is number one. Some people call it the cost of living, gas prices. And the fact that the president is not enforcing the law at the border. It irritates people. You can’t come to America without our permission. And we’ve had 2 million people cross the border,” Grassley told Fox News Digital.

In connection with the FBI’s recent raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Grassley asked for the affidavit and search warrant to be made public.

“I think so Solve a lot of public relations problem if they want [make it public],” Grassley said.

He explained the historical significance of the attack on the former President’s house.

“Well, I think, historically, it’s a big issue because it’s the first time a former president’s home has been attacked. Second, it’s important because it’s a political bias, and people, it seems, are among the people who have decided. Because with Hillary Clinton, what they did with her e-mails. You had the complete opposite of that, and they compromised, and she destroyed some property, and nothing was done, and they negotiated with her, but they didn’t attack her house. So what’s the difference now?” Grassley said.

“I’m not making a judgment about the culpability of the person involved. That’s information we’re looking for. But because of the great historical significance of this home invasion, I believe we need full transparency. And I believe FBI Director Wray in particular needs to make it clear that he understands, and to investigate or investigate.” I know he understands to some extent because whistleblowers tell me about political bias that some people make decisions that shouldn’t. And he moved that guy out of it. So he knows he has a problem. I don’t really know how big the problem is, how big it is,” Grassley Fox said. told News Digital.

Grassley has warned the FBI in a series of recent letters that the new whistleblower allegations reveal a “deep-rooted political infection” at the FBI, and is specifically demanding an indictment of political bias affecting the FBI’s high-level investigations in Washington, DC. , office.

“But [Wray has] You had to overcome that because as a citizen you had to have an extraordinary amount of faith in the FBI. And I think they’re losing this confidence because of political partisanship, not just Trump occupying the house, but generally for a long time. Russiagate, things like that, those things are evidence of political bias. You’ve got to get on top of it,” he concluded, noting that it doesn’t affect local Iowan FBI agents and that it “comes from the top.”

