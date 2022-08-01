New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., has no prospects as families once again prepare for their children’s school time.

She wants all Tennesseans — all Americans, too — to know what’s going on in today’s schools and classrooms and how to best prepare for a successful school year.

In content shared exclusively with Fox News Digital, the Tennessee Republican detailed a new guide she’s created for parents as kids soon return to the classroom.

Back to School Budget Survival Guide: How Moms and Dads Can Save Time and Money

“When students go back to school this fall, they will face more than the usual list of challenges children and teenagers face,” she told Fox News Digital in an email.

“Moms and dads have to be prepared for that,” she said.

She has compiled “important tips on how to protect children” on issues such as “dangerous drugs, online predators and vigilance courses”.

“While fundamentalist teachers unions do their best to push parents away, this guide empowers moms and dads with the tools they need to keep their kids close,” the senator told Fox News Digital.

Moms sound alarm over teachers unions, learning loss: ‘We need to turn this country around’

Her advice includes clear, actionable guidance for parents and caregivers.

Sen. for parents. Blackburn’s guidance is divided into four distinct sections.

1. ‘Avoid Dangerous Drugs’

“Sheriffs in Tennessee warn that because of the crisis on the southern border, 80% of the drugs they seize contain the deadly fentanyl,” notes the senator.

“Even worse, dealers deliberately target children on apps like Snapchat and often hide the drugs in dollar bills or candy like gummy bears.”

Given this fact, she offers the following advice for parents.

“Warn your children against eating food from unsealed containers or buying snacks with strangers.”

What is Fentanyl? Here’s more to know about dangerous drugs

“Remind your kids to only add close friends on apps like Snapchat. Check their apps regularly to make sure no adult strangers have snuck into your child’s life.”

“Make your kids understand that all drugs are dangerous drugs,” she also says.

2. ‘Watch out for wake policies’

Sen. Blackburn notes, “Right now, teachers’ unions are pressuring teachers to join transgender after-school clubs and sports teams are crumbling under the pressure of gender politics.

“These radicals,” she continued, “these fundamentalists are snooping on the policies of their parents—but Tennessee moms and dads aren’t giving them a hall pass this year!”

Her advice:

“Find out more about the after-school activities your kids are involved in. Ask questions about what they’re learning and who they’re spending time with.”

“Ask coaches and school administrators about what they’re doing to protect sports for biological girls.”

“Attend parent meetings and find more ways to get your child involved in extracurricular activities.”

3. ‘Keep Kids Safe Online’

“Predators are keen to use platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat to take advantage of children,” says Sen Blackburn.

“As kids start logging in to do homework, it’s important to start the conversation on technology safety.”

To this end, she suggests the following steps.

“Access your child’s accounts and switch to the strictest privacy settings available.”

Don’t Personalize Your Kids’ School Backpacks – Here’s Why

“Warn your children about fake accounts created by predators pretending to be children.”

“Make sure you know what apps and services your kids are using, and check regularly to make sure their posts are safe and age-appropriate.”

4. ‘Prohibit politically motivated curriculum’

“A critical race theory (CRT)-influenced curriculum teaches students that America is an inherently racist country and divides them based on skin color,” the senator says.

“Teachers’ unions have pressured schools, local leadership and even the White House to change reading, writing and ‘rithmatic’ with a radical political bent.”

She suggests parents do the following:

“Attend parent-teacher conferences and talk to teachers about the school curriculum.”

“Contact your local school boards, show up at meetings and make your voice heard.

“Students should not be discriminated against on the basis of race under any circumstances.”

“Learn how to identify CRT-influenced curriculum across disciplines.”

On the latter point, Sen. Blackburn says she “believes in equality and opportunity for all.”

Serious race theory is detailed in the new documentary, ‘Whose Children Are They?’

She also said that students should not be discriminated on the basis of caste under any circumstances.

Along with other legislative colleagues, Sen. Blackburn introduced a resolution in June 2021 to condemn the use of critical race theory in K-12 schools and teacher training programs.

Sen. to introduce that resolution. Rick Scott, R-Fla. And Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. Joined with him.

Parents hit back at US colleges promoting DEI initiatives: ‘DEI is dangerous’

Before that, she joined more than 30 Senate colleagues — in April 2021 — to express concern about the Department of Education’s proposal to “offer federal funding to support the teaching of radical and divisive curriculum such as Critical Race Theory.”

When it comes to older children, Dr. Mary K. Alvord, director of Rockville, Maryland-based Alvord, Baker & Associates, LLC — and a psychologist who treats children, adolescents and adults — recently told Fox News Digital that parents can help their college students understand the “big picture.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

It’s important for parents to talk to their kids early, Alvord said, before they go to college — about the values ​​they have in a different world and how they might express themselves in a new environment.

Fox News Digital’s Nicole Pelletier contributed reporting for this article.