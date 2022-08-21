New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., appeared to dodge a question about President Biden joining him in Arizona to campaign against his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“Would you like President Biden to come to Arizona and campaign with you?” asked host Jake Tapper. Kelly’s opponent, Masters, has the support of former President Donald Trump.

“Hey, I’d welcome anybody to come to Arizona, you know travel around the state as long as I’m here,” he said. “You know, if I’m not in Washington in session. And talk about what Arizona needs. This water situation is significant. And right now we have some tools to deal with that. I’m trying to get some. More answers from the Department of the Interior — like That they have to make some decisions about this because, as I said before, other states are not coming forward to help Arizona deal with this. But if anyone wants to come talk about Arizona and Arizona’s issues or issues affecting the country, I’ll be here.”

Tapper followed up and noted that the Senate’s response did not appear to be an open invitation to the president to come campaign with him.

“Are you concerned about whether President Biden is the best candidate to keep Arizona blue in 2024?” he asked.

“Not at all, Jake,” Kelly said.

Many Democrats were not quick to dismiss concerns about a Biden race in 2024. A recent Fox News poll showed Kelly with an 8-point lead over Masters in the Senate race.

Masters was leading in a crowded Republican primary. He defeated businessman Jim Lamon, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, retired US Air Force Major General Mick McGuire and Arizona Public Utilities Commission member Justin Olson.

Kelly discussed the drought and water cuts in Arizona and Nevada that will limit how much water the state can use from the Colorado River. Tapper said the Biden administration has “left the issue largely up to the states,” calling the drought an “existential crisis.” He questioned whether the administration was too passive in its response.

“Well, first of all, it doesn’t exist. We’ve got solutions. I was able to add $8 billion to the bipartisan infrastructure bill to settle tribal water claims in more water storage and resiliency and recently the Inflation Reduction Act, $4. Billions to combat this drought. So we have the tools available. We don’t currently have partnerships with other states,” Kelly responded.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $4 billion in funding for water management and conservation efforts aimed at the Colorado River Basin and other regions of the US facing drought.

