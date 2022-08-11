New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. Said the biggest divide in American politics isn’t Republicans and Democrats, but “The Ingraham Angle” over government that doesn’t care about working-class Americans.

Sen. Blonde Frame: Mr. President, there are millions and millions of Americans, and they are well-meaning, But they are illiterateThey are backward, they don’t know what is good for them and they are falling into the traps of really bad people who convince them of things like true democracy, rule of law, border enforcement, all these things are terrible and Mr. President, without these people coming It’s important to us to give — translation, it’s important to us that working Americans, everyday people, and their common sense don’t play a role in our decision-making.

You used the word snobs earlier today — no better description. It is the elite who are completely immune to the consequences of what they support, of course, the governor Texas Buses Illegal Immigrants In their city, then they start complaining. Unless, of course, the crime spirals out of control because their lawyers won’t keep people away.

Then they care because it affects them. This is basically, not the biggest division in American politics today Republicans and DemocratsIt’s like we have people in charge of government who don’t care about working Americans and are completely out of touch with common sense and the working-class values ​​of millions and millions and millions of Americans. By the way, these people work for those in power.

