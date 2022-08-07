Sen. Lindsey Graham tells Trump to focus on current issues if he wants to win in 2024

WASHINGTON – Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., said Sunday that if former President Donald Trump wants to win in 2024, he must focus on the current issues facing Americans, not the problems of the past.

“If he runs for president, that’s not what people want to hear about 2020. He likes to hear that. But what people want to hear about is how do you secure a broken border? How do you prevent rampant crime. Can you?” Graham said on CNN. “State of the Union” on Sunday

“How do you stop rampant crime? What can you add to get the economy back on its feet? And how do you make us safe again? How do you stop Putin from going further? What do you do with China? ” Graham added.

Graham Election Fraud:The investigation into the Georgia election is heating up. Giuliani faces dates with Eastman grand jury.

When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash if he believed the election was rigged and if he wanted Trump to stop making that claim, Graham said only that “we should look at election integrity measures, to make sure that certain problems do not reoccur.”

Graham has been a staunch Trump ally in recent years.

The former president continues to make false election claims and endorse midterm election candidates who repeat them.

Graham said he would support Trump if he ran for re-election in 2024.

