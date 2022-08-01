Sen. Lindsay Graham Challenges Georgia Grand Jury Subpoena, Claims Legal Privilege

Washington – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump interfered in the 2020 election, arguing that legal privilege shields her from such demands.

The South Carolina senator, in a motion to quash the Fulton County, Georgia subpoena, asserted that he was engaged in legitimate inquiries as a legislator when he contacted the Georgia official following the 2020 election.

Hardline Trump allies cited the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause to assert that the provision “provides full protection against scrutiny of Senator Graham’s legislative acts.”

“Second, sovereign immunity prevents a local prosecutor from confronting a U.S. senator with a state ad hoc investigative body,” the challenge states, adding that Atlanta-area District Attorney Fannie Willis, who is leading the investigation, has not provided “extraordinary.” Necessary Circumstances to Compel the Appearance of a Federal Legislator.

At least twice, Graham called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff weeks after the November 2020 election to try to reexamine absentee ballots “to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.” documents.

The Republican senator’s legal team argued that he was “well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures for managing elections.”

Graham was presented alongside high-profile Trump allies, including personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and attorney John Eastman, who planned to collect alternative slates of voters to overturn the election of President Joe Biden.

The Georgia criminal investigation is separate from the Justice Department investigation and a special House committee investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol attack.