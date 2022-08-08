New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, slammed the Democrats for the Inflation Reduction Act, warning that it was “pouring gasoline on the fire” as Americans battle inflation amid an economic downturn. Lee joined “Fox & Friends” on Monday to discuss the economic implications of the spending bill as consumer prices continue to rise.

The Schumer-Manchin social spending and tax hike bill passed the Senate after last-second amendment drama

Mike Lee: At the end of the day, I suspect that my Democratic colleagues who believe in big government believe that any time we spend too much money and it doesn’t do much, the answer is, oh well, we have to spend more. And more and more money. We didn’t spend enough money before, but there it is Pouring gasoline on the fire. That is what they are doing here. So they operate under a belief, perhaps a good belief, that somehow this is going to make it better, but it never does. It’s not going away this time and it’s only going to make things worse. This is sad. It is sad, especially for Poor and middle-class families in Utah who are spending $881 per month on their basic household needs compared to last year.

