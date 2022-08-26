New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc. declared that he believed that the role of parents should be “primary” in their children’s education.

“Parents should have a primary role in education. They should have control over what their children are taught,” Johnson told Fox News Digital earlier this month at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The Wisconsin senator clashed with Democrats’ stance on education, citing former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s infamous comments about the role of parents in schools. During a debate, McAuliffe said he didn’t want parents to make their own decisions and tell schools what to teach.

“I’m not going to let parents come into the school and actually take out the books and make their own decisions,” the former governor said said during a discussion. “I don’t think parents should tell schools what to teach.”

“And Democrats like Terry McAuliffe said they don’t think there’s any role for parents,” Johnson said. “No, the role of parents should be primary.”

The senator gives reasons why parents are involved in the Covid-19 lockdown in their children’s schools.

“And what’s happened during Covid is parents are starting to look at what their kids are being taught,” he said. “They’re pretty upset, so hopefully they show up peacefully, at school board meetings, or continue to respond better to the school board themselves. That’s what happened here in Wisconsin.”

In Wisconsin, according to United Press International, there have been at least 17 recall attempts on school boards related to the way they handled Covid-19.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, in Kenosha, parents protested the mask mandate by threatening to keep their children home on the date of the enrollment count — which determines the district’s funding.

Johnson criticized the White House for setting up the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Policy from the American Federation of Teachers.

“I know the Biden administration looked to teachers unions … to set health policy during a pandemic, which is ridiculous,” he said. “They were basically doing the teachers’ union bidding about how we’ve harmed our children during Covid.”

will face off against Johnson Wisconsin Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes In the general election.

Fox News’ Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.