Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called the Democrats’ inflation-reduction legislation “Orwellian” because he claimed the bill would do nothing to reduce inflation.

“Look at how Orwellian the name of that bill is,” Johnson told Fox News Digital. “It’s not reducing inflation. It’s raising costs for businesses by raising taxes on them. So businesses are going to recoup those costs by raising prices. That’s inflation.”

The Wisconsin senator met with voters at the Wisconsin State Fair on Friday, where the main concerns he was hearing from the public were inflation and gas prices.

“People can’t get them. They don’t have enough money to fill the tank. They’re putting groceries back,” Johnson said. “This is what this election is all about.”

Asked if there was anything he supported in the Democrats’ $739 billion inflation-reduction law, Johnson didn’t mention a single good thing about the bill.

“Hundreds of billions of dollars for the Green New Deal fantasy… it also raises prices,” he said. “No, there’s nothing good in that bill.”

Johnson noted how the Democrats’ bill would add 87,000 new IRS agents, which he suggested was ironic since there are only about 20,000 Border Patrol agents at a time when illegal border crossings are high.

“They’re going to hire four times as many people to harass middle-income Americans. It’s absurd,” Johnson added.

According to the senator, the United States should become energy independent to reduce inflation and lower prices.

“First, let’s become energy independent. Let’s end the Democrats’ war on fossil fuels,” he said. Johnson called on Congress to stop deficit spending and encourage people to work.

