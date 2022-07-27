New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Senator Ron Johnson called FBI Director Christopher Wray to answer specific questions about Hunter Biden, who is currently under investigation in Delaware federal court.

Johnson, R-Wis., cited new whistleblower allegations that the DOJ and FBI illegally suppressed information. Hunter Biden And the FBI was “weaponized” against sitting members of the Senate.

Whistleblowers initially came forward to Sen. Charles Grassley, Republican of Iowa, detailing a “pattern of active public bias” among agencies involved in the Trump campaign investigation and the suppression of information on the Hunter Biden investigation.

Meanwhile, Wray, a Trump appointee who was then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s personal attorney during the Bridgegate scandal, appeared before Congress in May to testify about the bureau’s annual budget.

On “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity played on the political lines under Attorney General Merrick Garland, declaring a “two-tiered justice system” and Johnson said both he and Wray needed to come forward:

“This is their playbook,” he said of the Democrats in power. “First I thank the whistleblowers for coming forward. We need more whistleblowers at the FBI, the Department of Justice, the federal health agencies. If we’re going to restore credibility to these agencies, we need to know the truth.”

Johnson said he was not shocked by the allegations but still found them outrageous — later claiming that he and Grassley had received an unsolicited FBI briefing that was later leaked to the Washington Post in an effort to smear money against the two opposing lawmakers. show Investigate yourself.

“I will never forget [ex-FBI Agent] Text by Peter Strzok [his mistress, FBI attorney] Lisa Page says our system is ‘leaking like crazy’, ’emotional, hateful, nervous and political’… and now we’re learning from these whistleblowers that the FBI had people with particularly damaging information against Hunter Biden, [and] It is downgrading to end the investigation.”

Johnson wondered if the latest developments and the now-discredited document signed by 51 current and former intelligence officials declaring Hunter Biden’s Wilmington laptop Russian disinformation had anything to do with it.

“It’s dirty. It’s corrupt. We want answers. And Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland: These guys have to come clean and tell us what they know,” he added.

“We may need special advice for this.”

