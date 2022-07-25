Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19

Toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Monday.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” he said. “I am fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said earlier this month that he would not currently support major climate change spending due to inflation, but was open to negotiations at a later date.

Manchin’s position comes a little more than a year after President Biden pledged to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030.

Democrats are trying to advance several pieces of legislation this week before heading into the August recess. One of them is a watered-down version of the president’s economic agenda focused on healthcare spending. The measures are being put through a process known as budget reconciliation, which requires passage by all members of the Democratic caucus present. So Vermont Sen. Manchin’s absence on top of Patrick Leahy, recovering from the fall and Delaware Sen. The uncertain return of Tom Carper, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, threatens to delay the bill.

They’re trying to pass a bill to boost domestic production of semiconductors, which has some Republican support, so it’s unclear whether these Democratic absences are a hindrance or a hindrance to that bill.