Sen. Joe Manchin dodges 2024 election questions, says people are tired of politics

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin declined to answer Sunday whether he would support President Joe Biden running in 2024, and did not say whether he wants Democrats to control the House.

Asked by ABC’s Jonathan Karl if he would support Biden if he ran for re-election in 2024, DW said, “Everybody’s worried about the election. That’s the problem.”

He added that he would not get into the next two election cycles, but would focus on the current president.

Manchin, who was asked several times Sunday by Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if he hoped Democrats would keep control of the House and Senate, replied that “people are sick and tired of politics.”

Democrats have a slim margin in the House and are widely expected to lose control in the November elections. The Senate is evenly split between parties.

When Todd asked Manchin if he cares about this year’s election results, Manchin said he respects the people he works with, and respects the states they represent.

“Whatever the voters choose,” Manchin said. “I have always taken the approach that whoever you send me, is your representative and I respect them. And I respect the state for the people they send, and I want to work with them, for my country. Giving my best to do the best job.”

Manchin, who is facing re-election in 2024, has opposed several key parts of Biden’s domestic agenda, refusing to support the Build Back Better social spending bill as too expensive.

Last week, however, he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed on a bill that includes some climate change provisions and allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

