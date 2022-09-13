new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox – Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., sent a letter to the CEOs of Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday, asking what they are doing to combat the sale of fentanyl and other illegal drugs on their platforms.

Parents across the country have lost or lost their children to fentanyl poisoning as the deadly synthetic opioid is increasingly seen in pills disguised as Xanax, Adderall and other drugs available to teenagers via social media.

“We are writing to you today to learn that your use of social media platforms has been linked to the sale of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills that have caused the deaths of teenagers and young adults across the country,” Dines wrote in Tuesday’s letter. “In light of the devastating increase in drug overdose deaths in the US, particularly those linked to fentanyl, we request more information regarding the steps your companies are taking to protect children and crack down on the sale of illegal drugs on your platforms.”

US overdose deaths have doubled in 30 states in the past two years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between November 2020 and November 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the US. About 66% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, although many who overdosed did not know they were taking fentanyl.

The victims, many of whom were minors or teenagers, died after ingesting fentanyl in illegal pills sold as Xanax and other non-lethal drugs but containing the dangerous opioid without the buyers’ knowledge. Among teenagers, US fentanyl deaths tripled in two years.

Black youth deaths in the US have increased fivefold. Reports suggest that some victims are buying illegal drugs and pills containing opioids on social media apps like Snapchat.

Users sometimes use emoji to disguise conversations about drugs or other illegal activities, which monitors social media companies use to prevent illegal activity.

In his letter, which has seven cosigners, Dines noted that the ongoing border crisis has led to a dramatic increase in fentanyl crossing into the US from China and Mexico.

“Drug dealers in our communities market these deadly pills to unsuspecting buyers as legitimate prescription pills like Percocet, Xanax and Adderall,” Dines wrote. “Social media platforms like yours provide a convenient platform for dealers to anonymously and discreetly inject these fake pills to a young audience. With 4 out of 10 pills containing a lethal dose of fentanyl, these online transactions end in even more tragedy. .”

The senator asked the four social media companies about their ability to detect illegal drug sales on their platforms; how many accounts they deleted because of drug-related activity; whether the Platforms coordinate to prevent such activity; Companies aim to prevent previously banned users from creating new accounts; What shelter do they offer to parents and young consumers; and other inquiry questions.