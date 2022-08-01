Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena

ATLANTA (AP) – As expected, US Sen. Lindsey Graham The subpoena is subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating Did then-President Donald Trump and others break any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia?

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a subpoena on July 26 and was ordered to appear before a special grand jury to testify on Aug. 23, his attorneys said in a court filing. Graham wants to hear the challenge to the subpoena in federal court in Atlanta rather than before a Fulton County Superior Court judge overseeing a special grand jury. .

The senator is one of Trump’s allies that Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis wants to question As part of her investigation into what she alleged was a “multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Advertisement

Graham has repeatedly said he will fight the subpoena after receiving it, which happened last week, his attorneys said. He denied meddling in Georgia’s election .

Willis, a Democrat, filed a court filing last month that Graham made at least two telephone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. And in the weeks following Trump’s loss to Biden, members of his staff asked him to reconsider some absentee ballots “to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

January 6 hearings P Jan. 6 Panel to share 20 transcripts with Justice Department A Kansas man faces trial for alleged actions in the Jan. 6 riots House Jan. 6 panel will interview Mnuchin, followed by Trump’s cabinet

When he makes those calls Graham “engaged in outstanding legislative fact-finding — both to help him craft election-related legislation, including in his role as chairman of the then Judiciary Committee, and to help inform his vote to confirm the election,” his attorneys wrote. Court filing Friday.

Graham’s lawyers cited a provision of the US Constitution that they said “provides absolute protection against prosecution of Senator Graham’s legislative actions.” They also argued that “sovereign immunity” prevents a local prosecutor from summoning a US senator to “confront a state ad hoc investigative body.” And they asserted that Willis failed to demonstrate “the “extraordinary circumstances” necessary to order a high-ranking federal official to testify.”

Willis’ office will respond in court and Graham is expected to testify before a special grand jury, spokesman Jeff DeSantis said.

Since Graham has been subpoenaed to testify on Aug. 23, his attorneys are seeking early consideration of his motion to quash.

Graham previously filed a federal court challenge in South Carolina to try to stop Willis’ efforts to compel him to testify. Before a judge could hold a hearing there, he withdrew the case and agreed to file any challenges to the subpoena at trial in Georgia’s state superior court or federal court, according to court filings.

US Representative Jody Hice, Republican of Georgia, filed a similar challenge In federal court he received a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury. After hearing arguments from his lawyers and Willis’ office, a federal judge last week declined to quash his subpoena. .

Advertisement

US District Judge Lee Martin May sent the matter back to Fulton County Superior Court, requiring Hice to answer at least some questions. If disagreements arise over whether Hice is protected under federal law by not answering certain questions, she said, he can take those issues back to him and resolve them.

Willis confirmed that the Jan. 2, 2021 phone call is also part of the investigation Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overcome his loss in the state this time between Trump and Raffensperger.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said on the call.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly described his call to Raffensperger as “perfect.”

___

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, SC, contributed to this report.