Sen. Georgia Election Investigation. Graham fought the subpoena

ATLANTA (AP) – Prosecutors in Atlanta say they need a special grand jury Hear from US Senator Lindsey Graham because he can provide insight into the scope of any coordinated efforts To influence the outcome of the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Fulton County Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Donald Wakeford made that argument Wednesday during a federal court hearing on Graham’s request to quash his subpoena. Graham’s lawyer, Brian Lee, argued that Graham’s position as a senator would shield him from appearing before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies committed crimes for trying to overcome his narrow election loss. Georgia.

Graham’s attorneys, including Don McGahn, who served as White House counsel under Trump, successfully moved the issue of whether the subpoena should be quashed from Fulton County Superior Court to federal court.

US District Judge Lee Martin May said she expected to rule on Friday, but said she could take until Monday to decide whether Graham will testify.

Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis opened her investigation early last year and convened a special grand jury. May sat at her request with subpoena power. A special grand jury began questioning witnesses in June, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Willis indicated early on that he was interested in the phone call between Graham and Raffensperger In November 2020, after the elections. Raffensperger said at the time that Graham asked if he had the authority to reject some absentee ballots, and he interpreted that as an instruction to throw out legally cast ballots.

Willis wrote in a court filing last month Graham made at least two telephone calls to Raffensperger and members of his staff in the weeks following the 2020 general election.

During those calls, he “questioned Secretary Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining some of the absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.” Willis wrote .

Graham “addressed allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump campaign,” she wrote.

Lee argued that the US Constitution provides absolute protection against Graham’s questioning of legislative acts. He said “sovereign immunity” protects a senator from being subpoenaed by a state prosecutor, and also said Willis had not demonstrated the extraordinary circumstances necessary to compel testimony from a high-ranking official.

Graham had to decide whether to vote to confirm the votes from Georgia and has since proposed election-related legislation, so Lee argued the phone calls were part of his legislative duties.

While Willis’ team is interested in phone calls, Wakeford said that’s only a starting point. He also disputed the idea that the phone calls were related to legislative issues, saying Graham was trying to make some changes to the way Georgia conducts absentee ballots before the January 2021 runoff election.

May peppered both sides with questions during the two-hour hearing, but she warned attorneys not to read too much into the questions, explaining how she understands the issue.

Lee asked her to at least set guidelines for what Graham could be asked before a special grand jury, if not rescind May’s subpoena entirely. Wakeford asked her not to quash the subpoena and send the matter back to Fulton County Superior Court. He said that the two sides can discuss what topics can be covered and if any disputes arise on the basis of federal principles, they can bring it back to May.

Wakeford’s proposal mirrors what May ordered when US Rep. Jody Hice challenged his subpoena to testify before a special grand jury. But May said she didn’t have to do the same in this case, noting that Hice’s lawyers agreed to those terms.

A group of six former federal prosecutors, including former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, filed a “friend of the court” brief in the case on Wednesday opposing Graham’s motion to quash his subpoena. They cited their collective decades of experience and expertise on the issues raised by the senator.

“The subpoena reflects a narrowly targeted inquiry for the single piece of evidence most relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation, rather than a fishing trip or an intrusion on legislative conduct,” their brief said.

May instructed Graham’s attorneys to respond to the brief by Thursday afternoon, and Willis told the team to respond to Graham’s response by 9 a.m. Friday.