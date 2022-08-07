New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accused Democrats of “lying” to Americans by pushing their spending bill as a marathon voting session continues on the party’s social spending and tax bill.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cruz argued that the bill would “kill manufacturing jobs” and “hurt small businesses” as well as “raise gas prices.”

On Saturday night, what is commonly known as a “vote-a-rama” on Senate Democrats’ social spending and tax bill began 11 hours after arriving for a rare weekend session.

The vote-a-rama is the last step in the Senate’s budget reconciliation process before final approval. Democrats are using that process to pass a bill along party lines, avoiding the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

More than 230 economists warn that Manchin’s spending bill will keep up inflation

The marathon session will include votes on dozens of amendments to the bill, mainly proposed by Republicans.

Cruz told host Maria Bartiromo that senators had been up all night and were in the middle of voting when he joined the program.

“The Democrats are on the verge of passing a really terrible bill,” he warned.

The Republicans’ first round of amendments included provisions on energy, climate, the IRS and more. To prevent Republicans from injecting poison pills into the law, Democrats appear poised to reject Republican amendments.

The social spending bill currently includes more than $400 billion in spending and more than $700 billion in taxes.

The vote-a-rama capped more than a year of reconciliation talks by Democrats, who initially tried last year to advance President Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill worth more than $3 trillion. The new version of the bill, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act,” has scaled back significantly from that.

The Texas senator argued that the bill “includes billions in new taxes on US oil and gas production.”

“We introduced amendments trying to take away those new taxes, so all the Democrats who said they were concerned and wanted to lower gas prices, they all voted to raise gas taxes and raise your price at the pump,” Bartiromo said.

Graham says deflationary legislation will make ‘everything worse’

The Texas senator also accused Democrats, Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Maggie Hassan, DN.H., of “lying” to Americans about wanting lower gas prices because “they stood up and voted for gas taxes, stick it to the producers, our Make consumers pay more at the pump.”

“This is the end result they want, and their voting record proves it,” he argued.

Cruz also noted that the bill would double the size of the IRS.

“Those IRS agents are designed to come after you,” Cruz argued. “They’re not designed to go after billionaires and big corporations, they’re designed to go after small businesses and working families across this country.”

“Democrats are making the IRS bigger than the Pentagon and the Department of State and the FBI plus the Border Patrol combined,” he continued. “It’s a massive power grab.”

The senator then called on Democrats to vote against “common sense amendments.”

“I introduced an amendment not to create 87,000 new IRS agents, and not every Democrat voted for it,” he said.

“I just introduced an amendment to say that Joe Biden and the federal government cannot sell oil from our strategic petroleum reserves to the Chinese communists. Biden sold 2 million barrels of oil to the Chinese communists. Four of every Democrat voted no.”

“They are committed and determined to implement this terrible bill,” he asserted.

