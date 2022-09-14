New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

At a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the government’s response to monkeypox, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., questioned why the government is focusing so much on the monkey disease and so little on the number of fentanyl deaths caused by the drug. Coming across the southern border.

After first asking questions about the monkeypox vaccine strategy, Marshall turned to fentanyl, which he says is a more serious problem.

“I know maybe two people, one or two people have died in the United States from monkeypox. But every day, hundreds of Americans die from fentanyl poisoning. Why don’t you declare this a public health emergency?” Marshall asked CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Why didn’t you ask the administration to close the border where 90 percent of this fentanyl comes in?”

Walensky responded that an emergency declaration would have to come from the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Sec. Javier Becerra declared a monkey emergency in early August. Marshall noted that Walensky could recommend that Becerra do the same for fentanyl.

“And we’ve had those conversations,” Walensky confirmed. Addressing Marshall’s question about border closures, he said, “Our ability to close the border at the CDC level is related to infectious diseases,” not drug crises.

Marshall was not satisfied with that response.

“You’re turning your back on the fentanyl crisis,” he said.

Walensky denied the allegation, saying she did not have the authority to do what the senator was asking.

“More Americans have died from fentanyl poisoning than we lost in Vietnam,” said Marshall, a doctor. “It’s killing Americans every day, fentanyl. Don’t you have a heart for these people, for these mothers and fathers who have lost these children?”

“I definitely do,” said Walensky, who has treated many of them.

“What are we doing? What are we doing?” Marshall asked.

Walensky responded by noting that the CDC is engaged in outreach in mental health, “community violence,” as well as surveillance.

“But tons of fentanyl continue to cross the border,” Marshall said.