Fulton County prosecutors to appear before a grand jury in connection with an investigation into the 2020 election. A federal judge in Atlanta refused to quash a subpoena issued to Lindsey Graham, RS.C.

In a filing Thursday, Judge Lee Martin May refused to quash Graham’s subpoena outright, but placed some restrictions on what Graham can and cannot ask if he appears before a grand jury.

May said the Fulton County special-purpose grand jury did not ask Graham questions about “investigative fact-finding on telephone calls” he made to election officials in Georgia, “including information related to his decision to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

The judge ruled that Graham’s fact-finding telephone call was protected by the Speech and Debate Clause of the US Constitution.

However, May ruled that the grand jury could ask Graham questions about “alleged communications and coordination with the Trump campaign and post-election efforts in Georgia” as well as “his public statements regarding the Georgia 2020 election.”

In an Aug. 15 ruling, May said Graham must testify before a special grand jury.

Fox News Digital previously reported that it plans to appeal Graham’s decision to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The speech or debate clause of the Constitution prevents a local official from questioning a senator about how the senator did his job. Here, Senator Graham was doing his duty before the Electoral Count Act certification vote — where he voted to certify the election,” a Graham spokesman previously said. “Although the district court agreed that speech or debate protected some of Senator Graham’s activities, she ignored constitutional text and binding Supreme Court precedent, so Senator Graham plans to appeal to the 11th Circuit.”

Graham fought the Fulton County subpoena because he was barred from being questioned on legislative actions.

A Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury began subpoenaing witnesses in June, and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is seeking Graham’s testimony because it believes he may provide information related to coordinated efforts to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

