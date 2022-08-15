New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm over the ongoing border crisis, warning that President Biden’s policies are to blame amid the influx of immigrants.

Blackburn joined “Fox & Friends” on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends busloads of illegal immigrants into cities across the country.

“What we’ve heard is that they’ve been threatening drivers from time to time and they want to get to where their friends are,” Blackburn told co-host Steve Doocy. “They look at this Steve, as a safe passage, if you will, across the country, because they’re being given a free bus ride wherever they want to go. And of course, the sanctuary city policies that many cities across the country, this big, big blue There are cities, not Chattanooga, but they’ve set up—cartels have been freed to kind of set up shop.”

“They have their centers,” she added. “That’s where your gangs are. That’s where the sex-trafficking operations are.”

Texas lawmakers to New York mayor Eric Adams to bus commuters: ‘Find the root cause’

Abbott this month sent migrant buses to places like New York City and Washington, D.C. to spur action to ease the crisis. Tennessee is a common stop for migrant buses as they trek up the East Coast.

Last week, a McDonald’s employee was forced to call the police after migrants fought over food and money.

“Crime is up,” Blackburn said. “You look at the crime rates in New York, and the mayor of this sanctuary city who’s complaining now, should talk to Joe Biden.”

“It’s his policy that’s made this happen, and he’s basically rolled out the welcome mat, saying we’re going to be a sanctuary city, giving benefits, voting rights, privileges of citizenship,” she added.

It is estimated that more than 6,000 illegal immigrants have been detained in Washington DC in August.

“We need to end this and secure our southern border and give these governors the ability to cross the southern border and secure these communities,” Blackburn said.