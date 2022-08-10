New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A second campaign ad for Democratic US Sen. Michael Bennet tries to cast the Colorado senator as an outsider on a fishing trip with an unaffiliated voter.

But he bought a 24-hour fishing license to shoot the ad.

Bennett, trying to appeal to more outdoorsy, working-class Americans ahead of the November midterms, went fishing in a new ad called “Reel Focused.”

After the release, Axios reported that Bennett purchased a 24-hour license for the day of filming.

Wealthy senator denies running for re-election, suggesting he trades stock based on ongoing legislation

According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, Colorado residents have several options for purchasing a fishing license, including a one-day, five-day and annual pass.

“He’s always focused on Colorado. He’s leading the fight to preserve our way of life, protect our public lands, promote forest and watershed health, and support businesses like mine,” said fly fisherman Greg Felt, who stood with Bennett in the announcement. On the spot. “I know Michael didn’t take the bait from Washington. He’s working in Colorado.”

SEN Bennett doesn’t think about campaigning with Reps Dem Party, Biden: ‘Nobody hurts more than me’

At the end of the announcement, Bennett announced that he had caught the fish that appeared on the spot. The nature-themed TV ad video is the second from the Bennett for Colorado campaign this cycle as the Democrat gets an early start on the 2022 midterm elections. The first video of the campaign announcement was released in mid-July.

The Bennett campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A wealthy member of Congress appears to be charting new waters in an effort to reach unaffiliated voters, investing hundreds of thousands in ad buys as the midterm elections approach. Bennett ranked as the 12th richest US senator in 2018.

Bennett was recently questioned for a comment he made while speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Inflation Reduction ActHe disclosed that he would not “buy or sell any stocks on that basis”.

A spokesperson for the Bennett for Colorado campaign previously told Fox News Digital that Bennett does not and has never considered private Senate discussions before making investment decisions.

Republican challenger Joe O’Dea recently called out Bennett on Twitter for being “all talk, no action” during his time as a senator.

O’Dea, a first-time political candidate, will battle Bennett for a Senate seat in November. The Republican nominee has also appeared outdoors in his ads, releasing an ad on Wednesday on a running horse.