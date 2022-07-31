New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. On Sunday, he blasted Democrats for the reconciliation bill, which he called a “cardinal sin,” at a time when the U.S. economy is in “terrible condition.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. Barrasso made the comments during an exclusive interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” four days after announcing he had reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a reconciliation bill more than a year later. Negotiations among Democrats.

Manchin frustrated Democrats for months, consistently refusing to support party-line legislation that at one point would have seen Democrats spend more than $3 trillion. Democrats called that legislation “Build Back Better,” and Manchin closed negotiations on it late last year.

But as Democrats try to win the Legislature before the midterms, Schumer, DN.Y. continued to hold talks directly with Manchin throughout the spring and summer. In a lengthy statement, the moderate senator said Wednesday that those discussions resulted in an agreement on a slimmed-down bill that includes tax, climate and drug provisions.

Dems slam ‘Lucy Manchin’ for blocking climate legislation, but don’t want to kick him out of the party

Speaking to host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Barrasso said he was “surprised” that Manchin “signed Chuck Schumer’s bill,” but “not surprised” that the Senate majority leader “will tell people anything that will help him go through. With his agenda, so much, Very liberal.”

He argued that he believed Manchin would “regret his decision to sign this.”

“Every Republican is against it because we know it’s going to put a deep hole in wallets and savings accounts. [the] The American people,” he added.

Barrasso pointed to economic data released last week.

“The problem with what Manchin and the Democrats are proposing here is that the American public is having a hard time sustaining it. They can’t do it,” he said.

“You can’t afford a full tank of gas, you can’t afford a week’s worth of groceries, and what Manchin and the Democrats and the president are proposing now are the two cardinal sins you don’t want to commit when the economy is in such dire straits.”

Barrasso explained that the first cardinal sin is proposing to “raise taxes in the middle of a recession.”

He also pointed to President Biden’s comments that the United States is “not in a recession” despite Thursday’s GDP report, and said it’s not surprising that “the economy is slowing down” amid inflation.

Manchin-Schumer spending bill will have ‘ambiguous impact’ on inflation: Penn Wharton

The The US economy collapsed For the second straight quarter in the spring, record-high inflation and high interest rates that met recession criteria forced consumers and businesses to cut back on spending.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced throughout the economy, fell by 0.9% on an annualized basis in the three months from April to June, the Commerce Department said in a first reading of the data on Thursday. Refinitiv economists had expected the report to show the economy expanded by 0.5%.

Recession specifically refers to Two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth and Thursday’s GDP report showed back-to-back declines in growth, bringing the economy to a technical benchmark.

Economic output has already fallen in the first three months of the year, with GDP falling 1.6%, the worst performance since spring 2020, when the economy was still in the throes of a Covid-induced recession.

However, in a blog post on July 21, the White House Council of Economic Advisers attempted to change the definition of a recession, saying that two quarters of declining GDP does not mean the country is in recession.

“I know Joe Biden says it’s not a recession, but you Google recession, it’s a recession,” Barrasso said Sunday, adding that most Americans believe “we’re in a recession” because “they’re living it.”

The Wyoming senator explained what he called the second cardinal sin, that Democrats “want to spend too much government.”

“They have a 725-page bill and it’s a billion dollars a page when we’re at 40-year high inflation,” he said, adding that the bill would “make inflation worse.”

The Manchin-Schumer spending bill has tax loopholes favored by investors

The Labor Department made the disclosure earlier this month Inflation increased more than expected Prices of daily necessities hit a new four-decade high in June as prices remained painfully high.

The consumer price index, a broad measure of the cost of everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, rose 9.1% in June from a year earlier, the department said. Prices rose 1.3% in the month since May. The figures were well above the 8.8% headline figure and the 1% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists.

Mark the data Faster rate of inflation Since December 1981.

As for whether he believes the bill will pass, Barrasso noted that all 50 Democrats in the Senate must be “on board and in the room.”

“We know that, because of Covid and some Democrat surgeries, they haven’t had 50 senators come to work for over a month — so it’s a long way from being done,” he told Bartiromo.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News’ Tyler Olson, Hilary Vaughn, Jason Donner and Harris Allick contributed to this report.