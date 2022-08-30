New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A semi truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed on Interstate 80 in California on Monday, spilling the fruit onto the road and forcing the temporary closure of several lanes.

The big rig was traveling westbound on the interstate in Vacaville about 5 a.m. when it struck another vehicle and rolled into another vehicle before crashing into the center median, California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Tiehurst told the Los Angeles Times.

In this accident, thousands of tomatoes spilled from the truck and fell on the road. Tomatoes are crushed by oncoming cars, creating a slippery – and saucy – mess.

Tyhurst said the truck driver suffered minor injuries and a man in the other vehicle suffered a broken leg.

Crews worked to clear the roadway and tow the stricken truck away before all lanes were reopened.

News of the tomato incident spread on social media, with users joking about the confusion.

“This is the most PG red asphalt ever produced,” wrote CHP Yuba Sutter.

Another user commented: “Get the chips, oh wait you’re already there,” referring to the CHP’s nickname for officers.

“The truck driver is behind schedule and needs ketchup,” wrote a third user.