Sembrant strikes fatal blow to reach England semi-finals

Not for the first time at Euro 2022, expectations from Belgium turned out to be far from reality. Sweden could boast the pedigree, experience and talent to ostensibly beat a quarter-final side for the first time in their history, but needed a 92nd-minute winner who came home from a corner to set up a semi-final meeting with England. and extinguish the dreams of the Red Flames.

Defender Linda Sembrant scored a dramatic victory after Belgian goalkeeper and star of the show Nicky Evrard took on Sweden again. As Kosovare Aslani fell from a corner to an unnamed Natalie Bjorn in the back post, a night of frustration in front of goal continued as Evrard parried a low kick from the Swedish midfielder. However, the rebound was favorable to Sembrant, who found the roof of the net to bring the Belgian players to their knees. Sweden deserved to win, but England had nothing to worry about in this performance.

Covid-19 cost Sweden both full-backs who started a 5-0 victory over Portugal, Hanna Glas and Jonna Andersson, leading to a European Championship debut for Amanda Nilden and a first tournament start for Linda Sembrant. The offense introduced some uncertainty and vulnerability in the Swedish defence, but they dominated here on a rainy night and created clear enough chances to establish a team lead by half time. Their inability to accept anything drove Gerhardsson to madness.

Philippa Angeldal was the first to test Niki Evrard in the Belgian goal after she ran from deep and then conceded from 25 yards. Evrard equalized with a corner turn and remained an insurmountable obstacle throughout the first half. Sweden midfielder then shot a wasteful rebound from Stina Blackstenius after Belgium right-back Laura Delose was forfeited near the corner flag. Blackstenius was confident he would open the scoring in moments when Evrard brilliantly parried Amanda Ilestedt’s header. The ball fell slightly behind the Arsenal striker, who stumbled just yards from the open net and allowed the Belgium goalkeeper to gather at his feet. Gerhardsson, arms outstretched, gaped open-mouthed at the miss. He would be up again when a corner from the captain, Kosovare Aslani, landed on Blackstenius, who was standing two yards away. The striker was unable to get the ball over Evrard or the line.

Bjorn and fellow central midfielder Angeldal also missed worthy opportunities, but Sweden’s disappointment in the first half was not only due to their own extravagance. Blackstenius seemed to finally open the scoring when the influential Aslanani played a pass that split the defense and confidently beat Evrard. However, a lengthy VAR review revealed a partial offside.

Belgium was not completely besieged. In Laura De Neve, they boasted a confident centre-back who led the defense impressively and exuded composure under pressure. Yves Cernels’ team also posed a threat of their own with Tessa Woollaert and Tin De Quegny, whose victory against Italy secured Belgium a spot in the last eight, dangerous counterattacks. The pair teamed up to play Justine Vanhavermahe, creating Belgium’s best chance in the first half as the midfielder fired a low shot from outside the box.

Sweden retained control after the break but found it increasingly difficult to break the well organized, compact and disciplined Belgian team. A flurry of shots from afar, many of which were aimed towards or directly at Evrard, showed that the team’s patience was being tested: the team had 22 shots on goal against two for the Belgians after 70 minutes, but failed to shoot. A VAR check for a possible handball by Belgian left-back Davina Filtjens in his own penalty area also did not satisfy Sweden’s appeals.

Semi-professional Evrard showed outstanding performance. The Belgian goalkeeper once again saved his side when Fridolina Rolfo fired a deep free kick back at Blackstenius, who landed a powerful header from close range.

Cernels introduced Elena Dont to give the Belgian attack more pace and purpose, and the sub should have paid dividends with 15 minutes left when the substitute broke a right. Sembrant failed to intercept Don’s crossfield ball towards De Quegna and the striker was suddenly in space approaching Sweden’s zone. De Quegny seemed to be contemplating whether to shoot or cross and ultimately did not succeed on either point. Dont came much closer as he ran light and crashed into the side net at a sharp angle.