Selma Blair Wants Small Role in ‘Legally Blonde 3’

(CNN) actress Selma Blair Says she hopes to make “at least one cameo”Legally Golden 3.”

Released in 2001, the original “ Legally golden ” Reese Witherspoon played Elle Woods, a California sorority president turned Harvard law student. The 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, ended with Elle focusing on the White House.

Blair, who played Vivien Kensington – Elle’s romantic rival turned friend – in the classic comedy recently reprized her role on Evan Ross Katz’s podcast. “Shut up Ivan.”

Selma Blair as Vivian Kensington and Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in 2001’s “Legally Blonde”.

“I hope that legacy continues, because it was… talk about the finer things in life. That movie is one of the finer things in life. It’s a highlight. I’m really like, ‘Yeah, my obit looks fine. ” said Blair, who is also known for her work in films like “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy.”

Witherspoon initially announced that a third installment of the franchise was in the works for 2018, tweeting a clip of herself in the character’s trademark pink bikini floating on Lilo in a swimming pool. The caption simply read: “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3.”