Selma Blair Wants Small Role in ‘Legally Blonde 3’

By printveela editor

(CNN)actress Selma Blair Says she hopes to make “at least one cameo”Legally Golden 3.”

Released in 2001, the original “Legally golden” Reese Witherspoon played Elle Woods, a California sorority president turned Harvard law student. The 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, ended with Elle focusing on the White House.
Blair, who played Vivien Kensington – Elle’s romantic rival turned friend – in the classic comedy recently reprized her role on Evan Ross Katz’s podcast. “Shut up Ivan.”

    Selma Blair as Vivian Kensington and Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in 2001’s “Legally Blonde”.

    “I hope that legacy continues, because it was… talk about the finer things in life. That movie is one of the finer things in life. It’s a highlight. I’m really like, ‘Yeah, my obit looks fine. ” said Blair, who is also known for her work in films like “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy.”
      Witherspoon initially announced that a third installment of the franchise was in the works for 2018, tweeting a clip of herself in the character’s trademark pink bikini floating on Lilo in a swimming pool. The caption simply read: “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3.”
      Read on
      Mindy Kaling, Who is writing the screenplay? with “Parks and Recreation” alum Dan Gore, said Today The sequel, due last month, will focus on the vivacious, pink-loving Woods of the present day.
      Selma Blair says humor helps her deal with health struggles

      Selma Blair says humor helps her deal with health struggles
      Originally set for a May 2022 release, the film has now been delayed indefinitely.
          Revisiting Vivian would be a huge win for Blair, who has become an advocate for increasing the visibility of people with disabilities in Hollywood. A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis In 2018. The disease affects the brain and spinal cord and causes problems with vision, movement of the arms or legs, sensation or balance.
          “There is a movement happening and the entertainment industry needs to be a part of this cultural shift,” she wrote A column for diversity, published on Tuesday. “Everyone benefits from accessibility because it opens up the work to a wider, more diverse audience.”

