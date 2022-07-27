New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A self-described manager and mentor R&B singer R. Kelly Kelly pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to interstate stalking of the victim in Kelly’s racketeering case.

Donnell Russell, a 47-year-old Chicago resident, is accused of using “mail, phones and the Internet” between November 2018 and February 2020 to “harass and intimidate” Kelly’s victim, along with her mother. US Attorney’s Office Eastern District of New York. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on November 17.

Kelly’s indictment comes after he was convicted Friday of making a phone call threatening gunfire at a Manhattan theater where the documentary was supposed to be showing. A Manhattan federal court jury convicted him.

“Through the use of intimidation tactics, Russell repeatedly and deliberately worked to silence ‘Jane Doe’ from revealing the emotional and physical trauma R Kelly and his associates inflicted on her. Despite numerous threats, Russell ultimately failed in his efforts and now faces the consequences of his despicable behavior.” HSI Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Patel said in a statement.

Russell is accused of threatening to release “sexually indecent photographs” of the victim and publicly revealing her sexual history if she did not stop. She claimed Against Kelly.

In November 2018, Russell reportedly sent the victim’s then-lawyer a letter purported to be written by Kelly, which included “cropped nude photographs” of the victim, adding, “The next two pictures were cropped for this. Her private parts are not exposed to the world, yet!!!”

A month later, Russell sent a string of texts to the victim, using the alias “Colon Dunn,” which included the messages “Just a sample. We seek criminal charges. You’ve been warned” and “Publishing soon.” and “[T]His colon.”

Russell sent additional messages in January 2019, telling the victim to “pull the plug or you’ll be exposed.” Later he A Facebook page Title the page “Surviving Lies” and use the same nickname as before. Russell posted screenshots of a text exchange between himself and the victim, which included an apparent photo of the victim.

In January 2020, Russell appeared in two interviews endorsing Kelly legal difficulties, A later post on YouTube allegedly showed Russell showing the same candid photo.

Kelly is present In Chicago His federal sex crimes trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 15. He was transferred from his Brooklyn prison to the Metropolitan Correctional Center after serving a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.

