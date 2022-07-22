New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Selena Gomez Friday turned 30 and she says she’s excited about getting older.

“I love growing up,” she told People magazine. “When I was younger, I was terrified of it, and I thought my life would be so different now. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I expected and I couldn’t be more thrilled. . .’ I stopped caring what people had to say, and that was amazing.”

In her 30s, Gomez has had a lot of ups and downs with her health, career and love life, but she keeps a positive spin on it all.

Disney starlet

Gomez got her start as a child actor on “Barney and Friends,” then became a household name starring in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Selena plays Alex Russo, a wizard in training in New York City trying to balance magic lessons with normal teenage girl problems.

She starred in the show for four seasons from 2007 to 2012, but before that was in small roles on the Disney Channel. Gomez filmed two pilots for spin-offs of “Lizzie McGuire” and “Suite Life of Jack and Cody,” but neither was picked up.

She appeared in an episode of “Suite Life of Jack and Cody” as Cody’s friend Gwen and had a recurring role on “Hannah Montana” as Hannah’s musical rival.

In addition to appearing in some of the channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” movies, Gomez also starred in “Princess Protection Program” with her best friend at the time, Demi Lovato.

A public split from Justin Bieber

When Gomez and Justin Bieber were first spotted on a date in 2010, fans were overjoyed. The couple dated from 2010 to 2018. They broke up for the first time in 2012 but got back together shortly after.

After their second breakup in 2014, Bieber began dating Hailey Baldwin, whom he married in 2018, and Gomez began dating The Weeknd. However, fans never lost hope that the two would get back together.

During their breakup, both Gomez and Bieber released songs about their failed romances, most notably Bieber’s 2015 song “Love Yourself.” Bieber never said the song was about Gomez, and fans jumped to that conclusion and were outraged. The song portrays her badly.

While Gomez and Bieber both found themselves single in 2017, they reunited after a source told People magazine that “it wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together.” In 2018, Bieber reunited with Baldwin, who married her later that year.

Film career

During her time at Disney Channel, Gomez starred in several movies aimed at children and young adults. She played lead roles in “Monte Carlo,” “Another Cinderella Story,” and “Hotel Transylvania.”

As she got older, Gomez began experimenting with more mature characters, which didn’t match her squeaky-clean public image. She broke away from her Disney persona with roles in “Spring Breakers,” “Getaway,” “Badly Behaving,” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”

disease

In 2015, Gomez told Billboard in an interview that she had lupus and was undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments. She shared her diagnosis after her decision to cancel her trip to attend a rehab facility led to rumors that she was there for more scandalous reasons.

“I was diagnosed with lupus and I came through chemotherapy,” she explained to Billboard. “That’s really what my break was about. I could have had a stroke.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation in the body, and in Gomez’s case, it targeted her kidneys. In September 2017, she announced to her fans on Instagram that she had received a Kidney transplant After undergoing dialysis she became so weak that she could not even open a bottle of water.

The kidney was donated by Francia Raisa, a good friend of the actress.

“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez wrote in her Instagram post. “I’m blessed beyond belief. I love you so much Sis.”

Stepping away from the spotlight

After her very public breakup and the intense scrutiny that came with it, along with her lupus diagnosis and her kidney transplant, Gomez took a break from public life. Speaking to Seventeen magazine, she said she needed that time to find herself.

“I, you know, obviously went through a very tough breakup, and then my career and where I’m going to go and what’s going to happen?” Selena told Seventeen magazine, “And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in — I was dealing with my lupus and I was dealing with some kidney issues. It was really hard.”

She says she was able to get to a place where she didn’t let the haters get to her and is now able to brush off their words, thanks to her decision to walk away and seek treatment.

Back in action

One of Gomez’s first projects when she returned to the spotlight was her HBO Max cooking show, “Selena + Chef.” During the quarantine, Gomez started an unscripted cooking show at her home, in which she tried to cook different dishes, with various celebrity chefs coming to help her.

At the end of each episode, the show donates $10,000 to a charity of the chef’s choice. The show was an instant hit and ran for three seasons.

Gomez returned to the music scene in 2020 with her breakup song “Lose You to Love Me.” Fans instantly fell in love with the song, which describes a dysfunctional relationship.

Tiktok

Gomez became a phenomenon Tiktokquickly became one of the most loved celebrities on the social media platform.

She makes all kinds of videos on the app, giving fans an inside look into her life, as well as posting videos making fun of herself. Her TikTok video of how to apply mascara using a pair of tweezers was deemed “revolutionary” by fans.

Fans also go wild when Selena posts videos with her famous co-stars and her famous friends comment and interact with her videos. Fans lost their minds when Taylor Swift commented under one of her videos showing fans her makeup routine.

“Only murders in the building”

Gomez’s biggest success since returning to the limelight was her starring role in Hulu’s original show “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez stars as Mabel Mora, a resident of the Arconia apartment building in New York City who finds herself investigating a murder and recording a true crime podcast about the investigation.

She starred alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.

“I think in general, my standards for humor and gentlemen and just, professionals — working with these two raised the bar so high, so it was a lot of fun, but I like it a little bit more now.” Gomez told Entertainment Tonight.

The first season of the show was an instant hit and season two is currently airing Hulu.